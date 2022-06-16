BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 harks back to firm's rallying history
UP NEXT
Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV due in September as "true sports car"

Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 harks back to firm's rallying history

Just 150 examples will be built, with only five coming to the UK
News
2 mins read
16 June 2022

Alpine has revealed the limited-edition A110 Tour de Corse 75, a tribute to the 1975 Tour de Corse rally.

The exterior is inspired by the original Alpine A110 that came second on the rally behind a Lancia Stratos HF.

To match the livery of the rally car, the special edition features bright-yellow paintwork, a black bonnet and roof and angular stripes on the side and rear.

Related articles

The front wings feature Tour de Corse 75 badges and the number seven – the original A110's number on the 1975 Tour de Corse – is formed by the stripes and rear brake lights on the rear bumper.

The car sits on 18in gloss white wheels, behind which are orange brake calipers.

Under the bonnet, the Tour de Corse 75 uses the same 296bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine as the existing Alpine A110 GT and Alpine A110 S. Performance figures have yet to be revealed, but they’re likely to be unchanged from those of the lightweight S, which has a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec and a top speed of 171mph.

Inside, the Sabelt bucket seats feature an embroidered Tour de Corse 75 logo and can be specced with racing harnesses, while the stripes carry over to the interior. As with all A110s, the model receives an updated infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Just 150 examples will be made, with each one featuring a numbered plaque. Only five cars are set to come to the UK, priced from £66,855. Order books will open on 17 June.

The A110, which was launched in 2017, will be replaced in 2026 by an electric successor that is currently being co-developed with Lotus.

Alpine is already starting to shift away from being a purely sports-car-focused brand, with an SUV called the Alpine GT X-Over - also to be driven by electric power - on schedule for a 2025 launch, and a hot version of the upcoming Renault 5 EV will hit the roads in 2024.

Used cars for sale

 Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo 292 S 2dr Dct
2019
£48,999
6,924miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo 292 S 2dr Dct
2021
£57,196
1,951miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo 292 S 2dr Dct
2022
£58,950
2,791miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Porus 16 June 2022

Remember when Katie Price was really pretty and known as 'Jordan,' and then.....

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives