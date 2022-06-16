Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 harks back to firm's rallying history

Alpine has revealed the limited-edition A110 Tour de Corse 75, a tribute to the 1975 Tour de Corse rally.

The exterior is inspired by the original Alpine A110 that came second on the rally behind a Lancia Stratos HF.

To match the livery of the rally car, the special edition features bright-yellow paintwork, a black bonnet and roof and angular stripes on the side and rear.

The front wings feature Tour de Corse 75 badges and the number seven – the original A110's number on the 1975 Tour de Corse – is formed by the stripes and rear brake lights on the rear bumper.

The car sits on 18in gloss white wheels, behind which are orange brake calipers.

Under the bonnet, the Tour de Corse 75 uses the same 296bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine as the existing Alpine A110 GT and Alpine A110 S. Performance figures have yet to be revealed, but they’re likely to be unchanged from those of the lightweight S, which has a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec and a top speed of 171mph.

Inside, the Sabelt bucket seats feature an embroidered Tour de Corse 75 logo and can be specced with racing harnesses, while the stripes carry over to the interior. As with all A110s, the model receives an updated infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity.