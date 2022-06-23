New Renault 5 makes inaugural UK appearance at Goodwood

The new Renault 5 electric supermini has made its UK debut at Goodwood's Festival of Speed, as it gears up for a market launch in 2024.

Priced from around £18,500, the EV concept is on display all weekend (23 - 26 June) on the French firm's stand.

It was first shown at the Munich motor show last year and is set to be part of a major new plan to revive Renault's fortunes and will sit on the Renault Group's new CMF-BEV platform for small electric cars.

Company boss Luca de Meo said the use of the new platform and revamped battery tech will enable the firm to sell the 5 for about 33% less than a current Zoe - which costs £27,505 at entry level.

The firm has also confirmed the new 5 will use new powertrain technology and nickel, manganese and cobalt-based (NCM) batteries that, it says, will dramatically reduce the cost per kWh to around £58 by 2030. Renault added that the 5 will have a range of around 400km (248 miles).

The Renault 5 Prototype takes styling and design cues from the Clio’s predecessor that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996. It's set to be one of 14 new models – including seven fully electric vehicles – that the French brand will launch by 2025. It was shown at Munich alongside the new Mégane E-Tech, which uses the larger CMF-EV platform.

It will also be joined by a new version of the Renault 4 supermini, called the 4ever.

The French firm originally revealed the new 5 concept during the unveiling of the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan devised by new boss Luca de Meo last year. The 5 Prototype city car will be a key part of Renault’s push for 30% of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025.

De Meo, who during his time at Fiat was key in reviving the Fiat 500, said: “I know from experience that reinventing a cult products lights a fire under the whole brand. This is a cult vehicle at a price many can afford. And this is only the beginning for the whole Renault brand.”