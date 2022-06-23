BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis Electrified GV70 makes UK debut at Goodwood
UP NEXT
New Ford Supervan 4 is race-ready EV showcase with 1973bhp

Genesis Electrified GV70 makes UK debut at Goodwood

SUV gets a maximum output of 482bhp from two electric motors and has more than 310 miles of range
News
2 mins read
23 June 2022

Genesis has revealed an electric variant of the GV70 SUV, with a maximum output of 482bhp and a range of more than 310 miles. 

The Electrified GV70 was presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Previously, Genesis claimed that it will set “a new standard for luxury electric SUVs”. 

The SUV will be available with four-wheel drive only, with a motor producing 214bhp and 258lb ft of torque on each axle. Maximum power output is pegged at 482bhp and 516lb ft, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec when the car is in Boost mode.

Related articles

Genesis claims a competitive range of more than 500km (310 miles) and an estimated real-world figure of 248 miles according to Korean EV certification standards.

The Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes when using a 350kW rapid charger. 

It will be the first Genesis model to be fitted with a new E-Terrain mode for improved driving in more challenging environments. Several other changes have come to improve the driving experience, too, including a system that reduces road noise and electronic control suspension that adapts based on data collected by a front-mounted camera.

One-pedal driving is also possible, thanks to smart regenerative braking.

The show car's Glacier White interior features a host of eco-friendly materials. 

“Our global vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives,” said Genesis global head Jay Chang.

“I'm pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”

Car Review
Genesis GV70
1 Genesis GV70 2021 UK FD hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Electrified GV70 is one of five cars the Hyundai-owned luxury brand is presenting in Guangzhou, alongside the G70 saloon, G70 estate, G80 saloon and GV80 SUV.

It's expected to come to Europe, although no pricing details have been announced yet.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Genesis GV70 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV70

Hyundai-owned luxury brand introduces its next offering to the UK: a stately mid-sized SUV to take on the BMW X3

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 19 November 2021

It's all very well producing a Car like this with almost 600bhp and 516lbs/ ft and do nought to sixty in 4.5 seconds, but, it'll not be cheap, it's not transport for the masses, which is where Ev's with this start point for range should be, giving Families relatively cheap transport in a carbon friendly Car.

rob26 19 November 2021

It will be ten times more reliable than an iPace and the Jag interior is an absolute car crash of plastic. The iPace will be Jags last model. XE and XJ toasted, F Type past it, diesel F Pace no longer wanted. Who would buy a used iPace? 

rob26 19 November 2021

It will be ten times more reliable than an iPace and the Jag interior is an absolute car crash of plastic. The iPace will be Jags last model. XE and XJ toasted, F Type past it, diesel F Pace no longer wanted. Who would buy a used iPace? 

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives