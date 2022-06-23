Genesis Electrified GV70 makes UK debut at Goodwood

Genesis has revealed an electric variant of the GV70 SUV, with a maximum output of 482bhp and a range of more than 310 miles.

The Electrified GV70 was presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Previously, Genesis claimed that it will set “a new standard for luxury electric SUVs”.

The SUV will be available with four-wheel drive only, with a motor producing 214bhp and 258lb ft of torque on each axle. Maximum power output is pegged at 482bhp and 516lb ft, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec when the car is in Boost mode.

Genesis claims a competitive range of more than 500km (310 miles) and an estimated real-world figure of 248 miles according to Korean EV certification standards.

The Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes when using a 350kW rapid charger.

It will be the first Genesis model to be fitted with a new E-Terrain mode for improved driving in more challenging environments. Several other changes have come to improve the driving experience, too, including a system that reduces road noise and electronic control suspension that adapts based on data collected by a front-mounted camera.

One-pedal driving is also possible, thanks to smart regenerative braking.

The show car's Glacier White interior features a host of eco-friendly materials.

“Our global vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives,” said Genesis global head Jay Chang.

“I'm pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”

The Electrified GV70 is one of five cars the Hyundai-owned luxury brand is presenting in Guangzhou, alongside the G70 saloon, G70 estate, G80 saloon and GV80 SUV.

It's expected to come to Europe, although no pricing details have been announced yet.