Hyundai, Kia and Genesis chief designer resigns

Belgian designer Luc Donckerwolke has left the Hyundai Motor Group after two years as chief design officer, the company has confirmed.

Donckerwolke’s resignation is effective as of today, according to an internal note seen by Automotive News, and is for undefined personal reasons. No successor will be named, it is reported, with SangYup Lee continuing as head of design for the Hyundai and Genesis brands, and ex-Infiniti designer Karim Habib overseeing Kia.

Donckerwolke joined the South Korean giant in 2015 after leaving the Volkswagen Group, where he was credited with designs such as the Audi A2, Lamborghini Murciélago and Gallardo and the Bentley Flying Spur. Initially, he oversaw Hyundai and Genesis, before stepping up in 2018 to look after Kia as well. He is credited with the Hyundai Kona and Palisade, alongside the latest Genesis model range.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to contribute to the shaping of the future of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis,” Donckerwolke said in a statement. “Their audacious and progressive attitude has allowed me to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo.”

German designer Peter Schreyer, also formerly of the VW Group, remains at the Hyundai group as president of design management. However, as of last year, he had stepped back from day-to-day operations in design studios.

