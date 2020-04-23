Hyundai luxury brand Genesis gears up for UK launch

Genesis, Hyundai’s premium brand, has begun to gear up for its much-anticipated expansion into the European market with the appointment of a new sales boss for the region.

Genesis Motor Europe has named former Aston Martin and Maserati executive Enrique Lorenzana as its head of sales. The Korean brand has yet to confirm when it will launch in the region or what its initial model line-up will comprise. It was initially planning a roll-out in 2020, with the UK market a key focus.

The appointment of Lorenzana gives some indication of the premium market Genesis will be aiming for in Europe. He most recently served as Aston Martin’s head of European sales, following a seven-year spell at Maserati. The Spaniard has previously worked at Audi and fellow Hyundai-owned brand Kia.

Genesis boss William Lee said Lorenzana’s appointment “shows that Genesis is strongly committed to Europe and its automotive luxury market”.

Genesis was launched by the Hyundai Motor Group in 2015, taking its name from the long-running Hyundai Genesis executive saloon. The first bespoke Genesis model, the G70, went on sale in 2017, and has since been followed by the G80 and G90. The brand has also revealed its first SUV, the GV80, and last year showed the Mint electric city car concept.

Genesis has already launched in countries including South Korea, China, the US and Russia.

