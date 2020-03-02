Audi to lead Volkswagen Group R&D efforts

VW Group moves to bolster research efforts after posting major profit growth in 2019
James Attwood, digital editor
2 March 2020

Audi will take the lead on research and development within the Volkswagen Group, as the car giant aims to further pool the resources of its brands to speed investment in future technologies.

The announcement was made as the Volkswagen Group released its 2019 financial results, with operating profits rising 22% to 16.9 billion euros (£14.45 billion).

The VW Group, which also includes Volkswagen, Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Bentley, is investing heavily in R&D to develop new technology for future cars, such as electrification, connectivity and autonomy.

Audi has worked with Porsche to develop the PPE platform for premium and large electric cars, and when new CEO Markus Duesmann assumes his role on 1 April, the brand will take over the lead for research and development. Audi will also become the focus of the VW Group’s new Car.Software company, which is centralising development of in-car software.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said: “Given the strong dynamic of change in our industry, we are pooling our strengths in the Volkswagen Group and positioning ourselves competitively for the future.”

Audi’s outgoing CEO, Bram Schot, said: “It is exactly the right way not to stick to the organisational status quo, but to consistently exploit the advantages of the group’s network. With a greater job split at the group, we can manage future issues more agilely and flexibly.”

The VW Group has also announced it is planning to buy the 0.36% of Audi shares that it does not currently own, increasing its holding in the firm to 100%.

Sales rise fuels VW Group profit growth

Our Verdict

Audi E-tron Quattro

Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...

The VW Group’s 22% rise in profits was a result of strong sales of higher-margin cars, particularly SUVs. The group sold a total of 10,975,000 cars in 2019, up 1.3% on the previous year, with its sales revenue of £215.7 billion a 7.1% increase on 2018.

The firm’s profit was also helped by a dip in payouts and costs related to Dieselgate. It spent 2.3 billion euros (£1.96bn) on such special items in 2019, compared with 3.2 billion euros (£2.73bn) in 2018.

READ MORE

Volkswagen Group expands electric car plans

VW Group boss: 'we were a slow, lumbering supertanker'

Opinion: why Audi has a headstart over electric rivals

Join the debate

Comments
1

m2srt

2 March 2020
VAG has always had a huge internal power struggle, I doubt that this will resolve it.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...