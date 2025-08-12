BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ex-McLaren, Alpine and Lotus bosses join British start-up Longbow

Longbow plans to bring a pair of lightweight electric sports cars to market at £65,000 in late 2027

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
12 August 2025

Longbow, the British start-up which revealed a £65,000 sub-tonne electric sports car earlier this year, has brought in former bosses of McLaren, Alpine, and Lotus as it pushes to bring its car to market.

Mike Flewitt, Michael van der Sande and Dan Balmer have all joined the firm’s new advisory board, which co-founder Daniel Davey – a former Tesla and Lucid engineer – dubbed the “holy trinity”.

Founded in 2023, Longbow announced its first project, an open-roof Speedster and Roadster coupé, in March.

