2021 Genesis G80 arrives with 375bhp turbo V6 option

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis has revealed the new third-generation version of its flagship G80 saloon, which is claimed to offer significant performance and technology upgrades over its predecessor.

Sitting atop an all-new, bespoke rear-wheel-drive platform, the Lexus ES rival retains the long wheelbase, short overhangs and rakish, coupé-style roofline of the previous model, but bears the results of a subtle styling overhaul influenced by the brand’s GV80 SUV.

At the front, a large, shield-shaped grille is flanked by a pair of distinctive split-cluster headlights, while the previous car’s small air intakes, positioned under each headlight, have made way for an extended lower grille that spans the width of the car.

The brand claims the new car’s window line, which slopes more obviously towards the rear of the car than that of the outgoing G80, is inspired by iconic classic cars. A full-length chrome strip is said to strengthen ‘forward visual motion’, in the same way as various styling cues featured on parent company Hyundai’s new Prophecy concept.

Larger 20in alloy wheels, dual shield-shaped exhaust tips and a prominent rear spoiler indicate the car’s performance potential, which is delivered by a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines or a 2.2-litre diesel four-cylinder, which can each be specified with rear- or all-wheel-drive.

The most potent option, a 3.5-litre turbo V6, sends 375bhp and 391lb ft - significantly more than the outgoing car’s 3.8-litre unit - to the wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic gearbox which is standard to all models. The mid-range 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder produces 296bhp and 311lb ft, while the diesel option puts out 207bhp and 325lb ft.