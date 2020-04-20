Driving a Lamborghini Murcielago with 258k miles on the clock

Supercars rarely emerge from their air-conditioned palaces but we've unearthed one that's covered 258,000 hard miles. What’s it like to drive now?
20 April 2020

The greatest irony about supercars has always been the fact that, despite being designed for the pleasure of driving, they tend to do minimal miles.

Which is why Simon George’s Lamborghini Murciélago stands as a glorious – and very orange – riposte to all those pampered queens in their air-conditioned garages. Not only has it already covered 258,000 miles, surviving a near-death experience along the way, but it’s also still racking up miles quicker than a sales rep’s BMW 320d.

George’s route to Lamborghini ownership was an unorthodox one. In the late 1990s, he was working as a British Gas engineer while building a modest buy-to-let property portfolio. In 2004, he remortgaged this to raise £30,000 as a deposit for a brand-new Murciélago. “I’ve always lived life on the edge,” he says. “The finance payments were about three grand a month – the car was £180,000 – and I only had enough money put away for about eight months, so I knew the car would have to earn its keep.”

So he started working for a supercar experience company, taking his ARDS (Association of Racing Drivers Schools) licence so he could work as an instructor and sit next to people who were paying to thrash his pride and joy. After a couple of years of this, he and business partner Andy Cummings branched out on their own and set up 6th Gear Experience – with the Murciélago becoming the pride of its corporate fleet.

For the next five years, the Lamborghini worked pretty much non-stop, doing up to 90 events a year for 6th Gear, with dozens of different drivers at each, and covering 600 miles a week travelling up and down the country on top. With fuel economy “never better than 16mpg”, clutches lasting no more than 30,000 miles and a new set of tyres more than once a month, costs soon began to mount.

But nothing prepared George for the financial pain that was to come. In late 2012, a customer lost control at a driving day and crashed the Murciélago into a tree head-on at about 40mph. “Nobody was injured, thankfully,” George says, “but the car was a proper mess. The roof was bent. The chassis was warped.”

George says he knew he was going to repair the car almost before the dust had settled – “it was one of those heart-over-head things” – but it took four years and around £90,000 to get it back on the road. That included straightening the chassis with a special supercar-grade jig and some very expensive parts. (The headlights were £6000 each.) The total could have been even higher but George got special labour rates from Lamborghini Manchester, which sold the car originally, and some of 6th Gear’s mechanics volunteered unpaid overtime to get the car repaired. Now retired from frontline duties, ‘SG54 LAM’ has become George’s daily driver again, racking up the miles on his commute from Sheffield to 6th Gear’s HQ in Sutton Coldfield. Bigger trips to Scotland and the Lamborghini factory at Sant’Agata are also planned.

Now the freshly rebuilt car sits on later-spec LP640 wheels, chosen to house bigger brakes, but otherwise it looks factory fresh. It’s only when I move in closer that I find signs of a life lived hard. The ‘V12 6.2L’ badge on the rear flank is heavily scratched and opening the driver’s gullwing door shows the raised ‘Murciélago’ motif on the plastic sill protector has been worn away by the thousands of bums that have slid over it. The cabin is far from immaculate, some hard-to-find trim is still missing, and the most telling detail is wear to the fuel filler release button. “I’ve literally got to know most of the staff in every petrol station on the M1,” George says.

My nostalgia receptors are soon throbbing. The Murciélago was still in production when I last sat in one and much is familiar, but it’s also a mild shock to realise how old it now feels in places. This was the first Lambo launched after the Audi takeover, and although it was an ergonomic masterpiece compared with the Diablo it replaced, supercars have become far more usable in the past 15 years. The driving position is offset by the vast front wheel well that squeezes the pedals left, and the steering column’s lack of adjustment enforces the sort of long-arm, shortleg position that used to be referred to as ‘Italian ape’. The spherical metal gearlever in its open gate is like meeting an old friend. Many Murciélago’s had the lunge-prone automated e-Gear transmission, but George went for the manual. 

Age definitely hasn’t wearied this Lamborghini: it still feels outrageously quick. The combination of wet conditions and winter tyres leave it struggling to find enough traction to deploy anything like its full complement of 572bhp, with the old-fashioned stability control stepping in like a particularly humourless health and safety inspector if even a hint of slip is detected and winding the engine right back for a couple of seconds. Fortunately, the huge V12 is tractable from idle and as happy exploring its broad mid-range as it is making excursions to the 7600rpm redline. Conditions allow for only a couple of scoots of full acceleration, but they’re enough to confirm that even if newer Lamborghinis have got faster, they’re no more exciting.

Midlands country lanes aren’t the most obvious playground for a Murciélago. Although the visibility is much better than in a Diablo or Countach, this car is still as wide as a tractor and the view forward is limited when it’s raining by the threeinch strip of screen that the wiper doesn’t sweep. Although the original adaptive dampers have long since died, George has replaced them with decently pliant passive ones; and although the steering is lower geared than an Aventador’s or Huracán’s, it’s much more communicative as well. The gearshift suits the car perfectly, too. It’s heavy and needs to be guided carefully between planes but provides so much more physical reward than pulling a flappy paddle.

Like any high-mileage car, this Lambo has its foibles. The catch of the fold-down storage compartment in the roof has broken so it’s held shut with Blu-Tac, for instance, and the ‘check engine’ light glares from the dashboard. But, overall, it feels remarkably tight, without any of the baggy sensation that normally comes with miles and hard use. George says he’s determined to take the odometer past 300,000 miles. Many supercar dealers would reckon a tenth of that was unacceptably leggy. But this Murciélago stands as proof that cars like this really should be used as their makers intended.

This article was originally published on 7 May 2017. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times. 

eseaton

7 May 2017
I do seriously hope Lamborghini has the wisdom to follow Porsche and Aston Martin and reintroduce a manual option on their cars. They may not realise it, but some of their customers can actually drive, and aren't interested in totally pointless track times.

giulivo

7 May 2017
eseaton wrote:

I do seriously hope Lamborghini has the wisdom to follow Porsche and Aston Martin and reintroduce a manual option on their cars. They may not realise it, but some of their customers can actually drive, and aren't interested in totally pointless track times.

I am always in favour of more rather than less choice. Having said that, I am sure you know that Ferrari did reintroduce a manual option on one of its models years ago; you could argue that the hairy chested 458 would have been a better candidate than the California, chosen instead because it is the "entry point to the brand", i.e., the model favoured by first time Ferrari buyers. During three (3) years on offer, Ferrari sold all of two (2) manual Californias, incidentally both in RHD. While those two are likely to become collectors' items in the future, they would hardly have paid for the engineering investment.

eseaton

7 May 2017
Fully agree re the California.

But clearly Porsche hasn't responded to the pressure of just two disgruntled customers. And the ease with which they sold the manual only Cayman GT4 must have been reassuring.

manicm

7 May 2017
eseaton wrote:

I do seriously hope Lamborghini has the wisdom to follow Porsche and Aston Martin and reintroduce a manual option on their cars. They may not realise it, but some of their customers can actually drive, and aren't interested in totally pointless track times.

It's telling that the first batch of the new 911 GT3 press cars were PDKs and not the manual, for all the manual supporting protestations. I'd really want to know how many manual GT3s would be bought to be driven and not speculated on.

eseaton

7 May 2017
Telling of what? Within the week Greg had driven (and loved a)
manual.

I don't follow the speculation point? Are you saying manuals will be worth more? If so, why?

I seriously don't understand what you have against people being given the choice of two transmissions? No one is trying to deny you your PDK if you dont like the act of changing gear.

Beastie_Boy

7 May 2017
And great to see it being used properly... Wonder what the mileage would have been if it wasn't laid up for 4 years...

Peter Cavellini

7 May 2017
Great,respect to the owner,a lot of cash gone on this Car,most would've sold it on after the smash,I admire the owner for keeping with it,maybe when it comes time to sell,he should sell it back to Lamborghini?,there can't be many that have been driven this far and had a hard life like this Car.

Straff

7 May 2017
I'm the proud (and very fortunate) owner of an orange Murcielago and I'm also from Sheffield. My car has the later version of the flappy paddles and I have to say it suits the car and seems better than the automatic option on the V10 M5 I once had. The clutch is a worry and I've had a few issues with a water leak and a few other bits and bobs. The car is uncomfortable (I'm 6' 5"), you can feel every match stick, thirsty and heavy to drive. It also makes arguably the greatest sound of any car built in the last 20 years. The howl it makes from around 3500 rpm is awe inspiring and, no matter what anyone says about modern V12 Astons and Ferraris, nothing, and I mean NOTHING, made now sounds as good as this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMpmyo-X994

BritInToronto

7 May 2017
Great to see this Lambo used and enjoyed as it's maker intended. Kudos to Simon for bringing the Bull back after the crash too!

That reminded me of seeing a new Ferrari Testarossa at the back of Maranello Concessionaires back in the mid eighties with it's roof caved-in. When I asked what had happened to the Testarossa and suggested it was now a write-off, I was told that the owner had somehow rolled it at a track day event and was having it fully repaired to enjoy again!

TBC

8 May 2017
I wonder how many other mid-engined supercars get anywhere that sort of mileage? Modern production and engineering techniques should ensure that they are more reliable than in the past. I wonder what the running costs would be for a 200mph supercar over say 10 years and 100k miles?

