BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What does a modern car firm's CEO actually do?
UP NEXT
Striking convertible from Mercedes' rust era now a £1k bargain

What does a modern car firm's CEO actually do?

For generations, CEOs were either savvy businessmen or engineering savants – now that's changing

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
15 August 2025

It's rare for a new CEO to speak to the media in their first few months in the job, let alone weeks. But just hours after being announced as Luca de Meo’s replacement, new Renault Group chief François Provost fronted up for questions following the release of the French firm’s latest financial results.

A polished performance was dominated by a message promising consistency in delivering what de Meo had begun, albeit at an accelerated rate. No surprise there, given that Provost was an internal appointment and a close ally of de Meo.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review

View all car reviews