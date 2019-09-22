How Croatian supercar firm Rimac is shaping the future of fast cars

But follow the signs around the back of an industrial estate and things turn more professional, with R-badged flags waving in the breeze. A deep blue hue surrounding the top of the blocky building contrasts with the overcast sky and glass panels are peppered with pictures of cars, a Lotus-like stature the only clue to something special within.

The car park is strangely devoid grey sea of Opels, Volkswagens and the occasional Mercedes-Benz, some with a snazzy set of alloy wheels and the occasional splash of yellow or green. A couple of Teslas, with charging cables snaking from them, are the only clues of automotive appreciation.

There’s not a single Rimac, which must make it the only car factory in the world where at least some of the machines produced there aren’t dotted around the car park. Blame it on volumes. Since producing its first vehicle in 2016, Rimac has completed only five full cars. Not five thousand. Not five hundred. Five. It works out to about one car every seven or eight months.

A wave of productivity means another three are in various stages of construction while I’m there, body panels stacked and awaiting fitment to complete the planned run of eight Concept_Ones. The car is a two-seater with batteries lining its floor and an electric motor on each wheel. Although tyres and generic components are sourced from suppliers, most components – including air-con units, lights and bumpers – are produced in-house.

The result is a sleek sports car that’s good for something north of 1200bhp. Company founder Mate (pronounced ‘mah-tey’) Rimac describes it as “an electric car built by petrolheads”, which gives an idea of his headspace. For the trainspotters, there’s even a hint of Croatian design – Mate is intensely patriotic – with the air intakes that hug the doors being tapered like a necktie, a fashion item invented by the Croatian army.

It’s the upcoming C_Two that is planned to send more of a jolt through the hypercar world. The philosophy doesn’t change – big electric power in a two-seat sports car – but the execution does.

“The Concept_One was more of a learning project for us… The C_Two is light years away,” says Rimac marketing chief Marta Longin as we wander the clinically clean facilities that are eerily devoid of cars.