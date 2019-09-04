New Porsche Taycan arrives as pivotal electric sports car

However, the Taycan’s capability comes at a price; in launch form the Taycan will cost from £115,858 as a Turbo, with the price rising to £138,826 in Turbo S form, before options. The Tesla Model S costs £81,550 in 375-mile Long Range form, while the Performance model is £96,150 and has a range of 365 miles.

Porsche provides a three-year warranty, on the Taycan itself, while the battery is covered separately for eight years, with a guarantee that it won’t drop below 70% of its original capacity in that time.

The firm says it has taken 30,000 reservations for the Taycan so far. Board member Dr Meschke said plant capacity is 20,000 but is “flexible”. However, he added, some customers could be waiting a year for delivery.

Porsche will launch cheaper, less powerful versions of the Taycan in the coming months. While being less powerful, they will not decrease in electric range over the Turbo and Turbo S, said Porsche boss Oliver Blume. He also hinted at more powerful versions following in the footsteps of a typical 911 model strategy.

Blume added that there are “a lot of opportunities with the (PPE) platform”. He namechecked the next electric model to arrive late next year: the Taycan Cross Turismo. “One opportunity is the Cross Turismo, a car with more space and that can off-road. I’ve tested it off-road and it was as exciting as the Taycan was on track.”

Q&A with Robert Meier, complete vehicle model line director

What was the brief for the Taycan project?

“I started work on the car four years ago, and the only directive was to build a Porsche for the next age. There were no compromises for it being an electric car. It had to deliver on every value Porsche stands for.”

What were the main challenges?

“There are a number of contradictions that we had to resolve, from the obvious tensions of Porsche’s tradition versus the need to innovate, to the need to make a high-performance car that is also functional and socially acceptable.”

Which details are you most proud of?

“There are many, but the low sloping bonnet line, reminiscent of old Porsche sports cars, was made possible because there is no engine. It is good when a change can take us back to some of the classics.

“Then there is the work on the aero optimisation; the car has a 0.22 drag coefficient, the best for any Porsche, and to achieve that we’ve added all sorts of details, from retracting door handles to active cooling flaps.