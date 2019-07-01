Robin Shute becomes first Briton to win Pikes Peak

“This put us on the back foot and I unfortunately ended up dealing with a large misfire for the race run on Sunday.”

Shute, who is originally from Norfolk and is the son of long-time Lotus employee Tony Shute, had been targeting a run below the 8min 30sec mark, but was satisfied with his effort in the circumstances. “I was very happy to get to the top of the hill and pleased with the time, considering the issue,” he said. “It wasn't the time we were looking for, but it was enough to seal the win.”

His Wolf, which is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged HPD Honda Racing engine, was never going to get close to the all-time record of 7min 57.1sec set last year by Romain Dumas in Volkswagen’s electric-powered ID R special. But Shute did at least match Dumas’s Pikes Peak speed from the Le Mans winner’s previous efforts in more conventional machinery.

“Qualifying went really well, and we actually beat Dumas’s best time in his Norma by 0.4sec when he was running this same engine,” said Shute. “Although not official, I believe the terminal speed we achieved on one of the straights was the fastest anyone has seen, at 158mph. It was great to beat these benchmarks.”

Sadly, a fatal motorcycle accident occurred just before Shute made his run. Carlin Dunne, a four-time winner of the two-wheeled competition, fell from his Ducati just a quarter of a mile from the finish line. The 36-year-old had been on target to set a new motorcycle course record.

Race organisers released a statement in tribute to Dunne. “We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family,” it read.

“Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.”