Going off grid: Autocar's best F1-inspired used cars

New Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher’s Haas may cost more money than you can wave a chequered flag at, but for just £2000 you could get behind the wheel of his dad’s old Fiat.

The UK received just 200 copies of the Stilo Schumacher Limited Edition, and one of the rarest versions, a GP, sold at auction recently for exactly that amount.

Fortunately, there are plenty more (and better) F1-inspired cars like it, many of them for sale right now. We don’t mean mega-expensive supercar tributes, such as that other Schumacher car, the 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB Schumacher, or the 2021 GMA T50S Niki Lauda, 2018 McLaren Senna, 2017 Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing Edition or 2015 McLaren P1 Alain Prost.

Nor are we interested in the Alfa Romeo Racing Limited Editions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifolgio launched to celebrate the marque’s return to F1 in 2019, given their near-£100,000 prices.

Instead, we’re interested in only affordable grand prix-inspired machinery. We’ve combed the online classifieds and auction catalogues to find them – or, failing that, ones like them.

Fiat Stilo Michael Schumacher GP

By 2006, the Stilo was on the finish straight to being one of Europe’s most loss-making cars. In a last desperate move, Fiat called upon its greatest asset. The Stilo Michael Schumacher Limited Edition had a 2.4-litre five-pot engine making 168bhp – but the GP, which cost £2600 more, went to Prodrive for larger OZ alloys, sports suspension and a stainless-steel silencer.

One we found: Fiat Stilo Michael Schumacher Limited Edition, 2005/55, 54k miles, £3995

Ford Escort XR3i Cabriolet Michael Schumacher Edition

Before going to Ferrari, Schumacher drove for Benetton, whose cars used Ford engines. In recognition of the German winning his first F1 World Championship in 1994, Ford applied his name to a special Escort XR3i Cabriolet. Sadly it appears that, like their namesake infamously did in Adelaide, most have now left the track. The only XR3i from this era that we could find was a non-Schumi cabrio. It’s in nice condition, though.