New electric Fiat 500: reborn city car gains £19,995 entry model

Fiat is gearing up to begin customer deliveries of the all-new electric 500 in March 2021 and has today confirmed that prices will start from £19,995 when order books open in December.
That price includes the £3500 plug-in car grant and is for the entry-level hatchback-only Action car, which is powered by a 94bhp electric motor capable of 0-62mph in 9.5sec and an 84mph top speed. The variant's 23.8kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 115 miles and can charge at speeds of up to 50kW.
Prices climb to £23,495 for mid-range Passion trim, which can be specified in cabriolet form for an additional £2650. Fiat claims the new 500 is the world’s first four-seat convertible EV. Its roof is a sliding fabric top, as before.
This version gets the larger 42kWh pack so can travel 199 miles on a charge - significantly up on the 144 miles offered by the new Mini Electric and more in line with the 211 miles from the Peugeot e-208 - and is capable of charging at 85kW. Power output is boosted to 117bhp for a 0-62mph time of 9.0sec.
The 85kW rapid-charging system can recharge the battery from empty to 80% capacity in 35 minutes and can take just five minutes to provide the car with 31 miles of range, which, Fiat claims, is more than the needs of most people’s average daily use.
The 500 Passion is marked out from the base-level car by its 15in two-tone wheels and LED daytime running lights and is equipped as standard with a 7.0in touchscreen, smartphone compatibility, cruise control and climate control.
Icon trim caps off the range at £24,995 in hatchback guise and £27,465 as a drop-top. Added equipment over the Passion car includes a 10.25in 'cinerama' high-definition touchscreen, 16in alloys and colour-coded dashboard.
Fiat has also unveiled a new '3+1' option, which adds a reverse-opening rear door on the passenger side for ease of entry to the back seat. The option adds 30kg to the 500's overall weight but is claimed to have "no effect" on handling or range. There's no word yet on whether the 3+1 will come to the UK, but Fiat said it "will firstly be made available for left-hand-drive markets".
The new 500 is only the second iteration of the Italian icon after the original of 1957. It sticks closely to the look of the model that was launched in 2007 and went on to become an incredible sales success for Fiat.
Although the styling suggests otherwise, it is all change under the skin for the 500. This is the first dedicated electric car from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), and it makes use of a new architecture that allows the 500’s footprint to grow by 6cm in length and 6cm in width, to 3.63m long and 1.69m wide. It is also 4cm taller than before, at 1.53m.
Join the debate
Mini2
Not convinced
I'm mainly put off by that interior, considering Honda did such a great job with the E. This new 500 could literally be anything based on the dashboard alone (it's even got Lancia Y vibes). Front end just looks a bit cross. Not a great colour to launch in, either. Fiat should embrace the 500 for what it is, and not try to dress it as some suited urban Tesla. Bit disappointing.
scrap
Interesting. I’d have said
Is that 199 mile range only available in Sherpa mode? Knowing FCA’s past cynicism with testing regimes, I wouldn’t be surprised!
And what will PSA do with this platform? It goes against their EV strategy, but could open up interesting possibilities for new Citroens or Peugeots (not Opel - they haven’t been interesting for a very long time). How about a small urban delivery van or people carrier?
JCarter
29k
Nice but won't be so many around then at 29k. What's Fiat going to sell lots of going forward?
FRI2
Tesla shows them the way and
Tesla shows them the way and FCA comes out with this. If you cant even copy, the best thing is to just get out of the way - just get lost.
flukey
Good point
The usual suspects really are years behind Tesla.
Personally, I'll stick to my petrol engines thanks :D
TStag
flukey wrote:
The Fiat 500 is way too expensive, I too would go for the Tesla model 3 at that price point. But to say the usual suspects are way behind simply isn’t true. The Jaguar I Pace for example is a lot cheaper, faster, better looking and better handling than the Tesla Model X.
Thumper
Model 3 is from £42k
Erm a model 3 for £34k ... If only, the base model is £42k.
xxxx
Like for Like pricing
Erm £39.9k (using the same pricing method as the Article) is what you'd pay for a base Model 3
Antony Riley
I must say a very negative
jason_recliner
Antony Riley wrote:
Exactly. Not only is this cute little Fiat much more affordable than a Tesla, it's infinitely more desirable. Looks like a great little car for urban life.
Pages
Add your comment