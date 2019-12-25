Frankel's big fat Christmas car quiz

If charades isn't your thing - never fear. Try our veteran car boff Frankel's Christmas quiz.

The following 50 questions are all from the world of automotive. How many can you get right? Answers at the bottom of the page.

1 - What animal will you find on the badge of a Gordon Keeble?

2 - What was the name of Karl Benz’s wife?

3 - Which WW1 flying ace inspired Enzo Ferrari to use the prancing horse emblem?

4 - In which town and country were Porsches first built?

5 - Which two drivers put the equal greatest number of years between their first and last Le Mans wins?

6 - What do the two-cylinder 500cc of a Fiat 126 and the 4.5-litre V12 that powered Ferrari to its first grand prix win in 1951 have in common?

7 - Who founded Alfa-Romeo? Clue: it was not Nicola Romeo.

8 - What do the three points on the Mercedes-Benz star represent?

9 - What was the make and name of the first mainstream production radial tyre and on which car was it introduced?

10 - From where was the famed Aston Martin DB5 ‘gadget car’ from the film Goldfinger stolen in 1997?