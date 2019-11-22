New Lotus Evija electric hypercar makes dynamic video debut

The new Lotus Evija, an all-electric hypercar claimed to be "the most powerful production car in the world", has entered its initial build phase at the company's facility in Norfolk, UK.

The announcement, which comes as the car makes its Chinese public debut at the Guangzhou motor show, also comes as dynamic testing of the car begins at Lotus' Hethel test track. A new video (below) shows the car being driven at speed for the first time.

Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes at Lotus, says “Physical prototype testing at speed is a landmark moment for the Evija and hugely exciting for everyone involved. Our aim is to make sure it’s a true Lotus in every sense, with exceptional performance that’s going to set new standards in the hypercar sector.”

While most track testing will be done at Hethel, Lotus claims it will use other demanding European circuits, too. "Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads" the maker said in a release. Production will commence fully in the middle of next year.

An output of 1973bhp is promised, which is more than the upcoming 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C_Two, and the 1479bhp internally combusted Bugatti Chiron currently in production.

No more than 130 of the two-seat hypercars will be built, each priced at £2.04 million. “Target specifications” include four-wheel drive, 1254lb ft and torque vectoring, giving it a 0-62mph time of less than three seconds, a 0-186mph time of less than nine seconds and a top speed of 200mph-plus. A production slot can be reserved with a refundable £250,000 deposit.