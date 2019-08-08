Bentley recreates long-lost 1939 Corniche performance saloon

The project has been ongoing since 2001, when ex-Bentley director Ken Lea and a team of enthusiasts set out to create a Corniche using original parts and plans.

Bentley gave financial support to the restoration in 2008, before bringing it in-house around 18 months ago at new CEO Adrian Hallmark’s request.

Mulliner has been chiefly responsible for the work carried out since, although Bentley claims many employees from other departments devoted their spare time to rebuilding the Corniche.

Bentley believes the underlying chassis to be an original unit from 1939, but the ash frame, interior and body have been built from scratch.

The body panels were finished by the same team responsible for hand-forming the current Mulsanne’s bodywork, and are based on original blueprints donated by the family of the Corniche’s designer, George Paulin.

The interior is trimmed throughout in period-correct leather and cloth, while the wooden window surrounds have been heat-formed over a number of hours in a purpose-built steam booth.

It took a team of metalworkers three months to recreate the Corniche’s prominent front grille, each slat of which was digitally designed to enhance airflow.

As with the original, the Corniche is powered by a MKV-derived 4 1/4-litre engine with higher-compression pistons, larger carburettors and a reconfigured inlet manifold.

A Bentley spokesman said the Corniche’s resurrection is “proof that we have the skill to do restorations of this complexity”, hinting that more such projects could follow.

Bentley is marking its centenary in 2019, and has unveiled a number of limited-run special editions and organised several commemorative events as part of the celebrations.