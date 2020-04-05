Chevrolet Corvette owners club meets the mid-engined C8

The logic in Chevrolet lifting the venerable small-block V8 out of the nose of the Corvette and dropping it behind the seats is easy to understand. The engineers had got as much out of the front-engined, rear-wheel-drive format as they could; if they wanted more performance, especially on the track and in racing, going mid-engined was the logical move.
However, there’s also another reason, and a more important one at that. The front-engined sports car is old-fashioned. For those of us who grew up fantasising about owning a Jaguar E-Type, Aston Martin V8 Vantage or Ferrari Daytona, the format is still highly emotional. For younger enthusiasts, though, a sports car is mid-engined (unless it’s a Porsche 911). Not so much for its dynamics but for the way it looks.
The Vanquish Vision concept shown at Geneva last year demonstrates that Aston Martin is thinking along similar lines. It is a risky move, though. The Corvette is mostly bought by baby boomers; what if this change to a mid-engined layout for the C8 puts them off? You can’t overnight change your customer base, even if your underlying theory is correct. So what do current Corvette fans think of the C8? Well, there’s only one way to know, and that’s to ask them.
Welcome to the car park of the Bootleg Italian Bistro in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vegas is where Chevrolet is holding the international launch of the C8 Corvette Stingray; later today, we’ll be driving the cars on a road trip out to Lake Mead and the day after to the nearby Spring Mountain race circuit for some track driving. I’m beyond excited.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
The real deal?
Has taken a long time to get the Corvette to where it should've been five years ago, I'm sure it'll be good.
Add your comment