Revived De Tomaso brand to make debut at Goodwood 2019

De Tomaso, the Italian performance brand that’s been dormant since its founder died in 2003, is coming back.

The new owners of the brand’s name will celebrate its 60th anniversary by launching an all-new car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Images of a disguised prototype posted on social media shows that the new model bears a striking resemblance to the Pantera, a mid-engined sports car powered by a Ford V8 and produced from 1971 to 1993. It looks low-slung and wedge-shaped, with similar angular lines to the original. The Project P codename suggests the brand is intending to use the Pantera title once more, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The relaunch of De Tomaso is being conducted by Ideal Team Venture, a Hong Kong-based company that brought defunct brand Gumpert back as Apollo. It bought the rights to the De Tomaso name in 2014 for just €1.05 million (£900,000). The Project P car is said to have been co-developed by the Apollo team and “world-renowned technical partners” that have yet to be named.