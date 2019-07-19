New Chevrolet Corvette could get hybrid or electric versions

The new mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is feature electrified powertrains in the future – with a full electric version under consideration.

The new C8 version of the two-seater was launched in Los Angeles, with the initial Corvette Stingray model featuring a 495bhp, 470lb ft 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine.

Chevrolet sources have confirmed the powertrain has been designed to allow for electrification, with insiders suggesting mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and, while less likely, full electric versions were being considered.

Asked if an electrified Corvette might feature a mild hybrid battery-based starter motor, or use a small electric engine to provide all-wheel-drive, one project member said: “you would not look stupid if you said that.”

When asked by Autocar about future electrified variants of the Corvette Mark Reuss, the president of Chevrolet parent company General Motors, said: “The company is committed to a strategy of 0-0-0, zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion. All of the technology rolling into this vehicle is meant to support that. This platform can carry a lot of different things into the future for General Motors.”

Pressed on whether a full battery electric Corvette was under consideration, Reuss said: “We’ll see. Stay tuned.”

Reuss did confirm that the Corvette would be produced in right-hand-drive, and will be sold in European markets, which will likely include the UK. The outgoing C7 model was only available with a limited number of UK dealers.

Chevrolet sources have confirmed that a convertible version of the Corvette will follow the coupe “in relatively short order.”