UK sales of Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro to end in August

New emissions legislation coming into force will mean Chevrolet’s Corvette and Camaro can no longer be sold new in the UK.

UK-bound variants of these two models are powered by Chevrolet’s 6.2-litre V8, which falls foul of newly imposed WLTP regulations and will no longer be eligible for import as of 31 August.

The Camaro and Corvette are currently only sold new in the UK by Surrey-based Ian Allan Motors, which has 40 examples left to sell ahead of the August deadline. Any not sold by this point will have to be registered and sold as pre-owned cars.

While it is no longer possible to order these cars to the UK direct from the factory, Chevrolet has continued to produce them for the market with MPH markings on their speedometers and UK-spec headlights.

The mid-engined C8-generation Corvette will be revealed on 18 July, powered by an evolved version of the current C7 model’s pushrod engine, but the model won’t make its return to the UK until early 2021 - most likely in hybrid form.