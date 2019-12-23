The cars the Autocar team bought in 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, it's time to reflect on another year spent living, breathing - and in some cases - buying cars. Five of Autocar's editorial team have purchased new cars this year, with mixed results. Ranging from a troublesome VW Bora to the burly comforts of a Lexus RX, here's the cars that we acquired in 2019.
Hilton Holloway: Lexus RX
Have you any idea how difficult it is to find a replacement for the 10-year-old Mondeo estate? Neither did I. From first thoughts to an actual purchase, it took me 12 months, 11 months of which was increasingly intense internet research, followed by a couple of weeks of frenzied train travel.
The Mondeo came from a far-distant Ford dealer in Castle Cary, Somerset, sight unseen. What I wanted was a big estate, petrol and automatic. For a post-2008 car, this was a tricky brief. After 2009 diesel incentive taxes kicked in, few petrol-powered estates were registered. My budget was also limited to roughly how little I could get away with.
For two years before Ford launched its 2.0-litre petrol turbo engine, the Mondeo was sold with a 2.3-litre Mazda four-pot. It was mated to a six-speed torque-converter auto. The well-kept example I’d found was a modest Zetec, but it had the dual-zone climate control that is essential when my partner is in the passenger seat. I bought it at seven years old and 60,000 miles.
It turned out to be a gem. Autocar loved all generations of the Mondeo. The car handled well and rode really well when fitted with a set of superb Michelin Cross Climate tyres. Snake-hipped, wonderfully pointy, surprisingly refined, a huge load bay and a nice rigid body. Terrible in-London economy, basic radio and seats, very moderate poke and no parking sensors were its downsides.
