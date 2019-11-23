McLaren 720S vs Mazda MX-5: Which is the most fun?

But more than that, I love the feeling that I am using a machine to the outer edges of its abilities. Using as much of its power, grip and dynamic prowess as possible. You may remember that I built an aeroplane in my garden shed. It’s been flying for six years and much of the joy has been using it right to the edge of its performance envelope whenever I want to. It will fly at 200mph and, if I’m willing to pay for the large amount of fuel it uses while doing so, then that’s what I can do. It’s legal. And so is doing a loop or a roll. In other words, I’m getting 100% value from my efforts in building it and the cost of owning and running it.

What percentage, I wonder, can one get out of a McLaren 720S on the public road? I was pondering on this while driving the GT in France and realised there is a way that question could be answered. What if we drove the car on one of our favourite stretches of road, keeping to the national speed limit as far as possible, and then afterwards plugged a laptop into the car’s on-board diagnostic system that, among other things, logs throttle position?

Better still, we could take that most usable of sports cars – the Mazda MX-5 – and do exactly the same. We would then be able to compare the data from both cars and even overlay them over each other to see the difference in percentage throttle used. We know that driving a car like the MX-5 to its limit is just about the most fun you can have but it would be interesting to put some numbers to it.

So that is why I am heading down the M3 in the McLaren. The destination is Crickhowell and the roads that I’ve been driving on for the past 30 years. But before that, I’m stopping off at Litchfield Motors in Tewkesbury. I have known Iain Litchfield since he started his eponymous business at the age of 19.

Iain and his staff of boffins forget before breakfast more about software and engine management electronics than I will ever know. Put simply, if Goodwin was to start mucking about with either cars’ brains with a laptop, it would be a disaster. The poor car would probably end up thinking it was a Suffolk Punch lawn mower and run on just the one cylinder.

The reason for stopping off at Litchfield Motors was to check that it will be possible to extract the data, and in particular the throttle position. Iain knew that it was possible with the MX-5 but wasn’t 100% sure about the McLaren. It turned out there was no problem. Better still, Iain is sending technical manager Dan Cook along to help us with gathering the data.