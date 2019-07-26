Ford replaces entry-level Fiesta Zetec in UK

Ford has revamped its Fiesta line-up in the UK with the addition of a new Trend trim, which features more equipment as standard than the Zetec it replaces.

Prices for the entry-level Fiesta Trend start from £15,995, marking a £530 increase over the model’s previous starting price of £15,465, and a £2000 jump from last year’s entry-level Style model.

Available in three- and five-door Fiestas, Trend trim makes up for the price jump with a number of features not found on previous base-model Fiestas, including 16in alloy wheels, tinted windows, metallic paint, chrome exterior trim and halogen projector headlights.

As standard, the new trim package also features Ford’s latest infotainment and connectivity system, lane keep assist and intelligent speed limiter.

MyKey, the brand’s new configurable key technology, can be programmed to impose speed restrictions and sound system output limits for some younger drivers.

The Trend is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol three-cylinder unit producing 84bhp. In the outgoing five-door Zetec, this engine achieved a combined 55.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emitted 114g/km of CO2.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain’s managing director, said the Trend “has been designed with our value Fiesta shopper in mind and represents the package of styling and ease of use they require”.

The line-up reshuffle follows the axing in March of almost half the UK Fiesta line-up. Ford withdrew 37 variants from sale, raising the price of the cheapest option from £13,765 to £15,465.

