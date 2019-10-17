BMW 3 Series Touring 320d xDrive M Sport 2019 UK review

The car is as well-rounded as you’d expect, with a diesel turbo four-pot that’s perfectly responsive, even if the Touring’s extra weight has a negative impact on performance. The saloon’s sub-seven-second 0-60mph sprint is unachievable here, but only by a few tenths.

The four-cylinder isn’t quite as eager to rev as the six-cylinder 330d, but feels more restrained in stop-start traffic, where it’s less eager to lurch forward with only a feather of the throttle. It’s also more likely to return better fuel economy - we saw a touring average nudging 50mpg with very little effort.

The Touring’s cabin has been modernised in line with the saloon, with material quality taking a welcome step up to better compete with rivals. The mix of metal and carbon-effect plastics is perhaps more sterile than the wood-style trim seen on a C-Class Estate, but BMW’s ambient lighting adds an element of drama.

Technology is now on par with the rest of the class, too, even if the inclusion of Apple CarPlay only comes free for the first year before defaulting to an annual membership plan. Android Auto is missing altogether, although BMW does plan to introduce it to the range in the future. Some may be happy to learn the dash-mounted infotainment display is now touch-sensitive; that the iDrive rotary controller makes a return will please others.

The fully-digital instrument cluster isn’t quite as easy to read as Audi’s virtual cockpit, and the only customisation on offer are a selection of small widgets that cycle between fuel economy, driver assistance, media playback and performance graphs.

Handling is largely consistent with the saloon, with the Touring only showing the slightest lack of exactness in its steering, and then only really in tighter corners. It still turns in with commitment and is a confident steer at all speeds, if not quite to the same degree as we’ve come to expect from the regular 3 Series. In terms of direct rivals, however, few estates can hope to match it for dynamism.

That does mean a slight compromise in ride comfort. The stiffened suspension and run-flat tyres deliver a somewhat firm ride, so while it is largely unfazed with most road surfaces, it can feel less than civilised when traversing the worst of Britain’s B-roads. That being said, you’d be hard-pressed to call it unruly for the majority of journeys.