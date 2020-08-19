BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The evolution of Porsche: new 911 vs legendary 959
UP NEXT
New Citroen C4 and e-C4 make UK debut ahead of autumn launch

The evolution of Porsche: new 911 vs legendary 959

The iconic Porsche 959 was so far ahead of its time that it's taken 33 years for the 911 Carrera 4S to catch up. We compare them
Andrew Frankel Autocar
News
6 mins read
19 August 2020

I remember well the reception afforded to the Porsche 959 when it finally went into production in 1986, three years after being shown in concept form. This wasn’t just a new level for 911-based machinery nor even for Porsche itself. It was a new level, period. 

Those who drove it spoke of cruising, yes cruising, at 160mph, and the strong acceleration still available at that speed. It blew Ferrari’s gorgeous and still quite new GTO (only latterly described as a 288 GTO) into instant obsolescence. Those journalists who drove it were thunderstruck, and rightly so. 

For this was the fastest production road car the world had ever seen. It had 444bhp and a top speed of more than 190mph. It could reach 62mph in 3.7sec. It didn’t just have four-wheel drive but also a demand-based variable torque split and even – would you believe it? – adaptive damping. It made the Ferrari look like a rather elegant antique. 

So here’s a set of stats from another car: 444bhp, a top speed of 190mph, a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec, four-wheel drive, a demand-based variable torque split and, yes, adaptive damping. Pretty similar, you’d agree. Except these numbers belong to a 992-generation 911 Carrera 4S, one of the humbler members of the new 911 range. It has taken 33 years, but performance and technology regarded then as borderline insane is now within the preserve of the high-quality but entirely everyday sports car. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

So it seemed a good idea to take a new Carrera 4S to meet the 959. Unfortunately, with only around 300 being built and far fewer surviving, 959s are not exactly thick on the ground. Indeed, finding a car whose owner would let me drive the way such a car was designed to be driven was an insurmountable task. Happily, though, the Porsche museum was bringing a load of racing cars over to the Goodwood Members’ Meeting and was good enough to put a 959 on the back of the truck – an immaculate car that has only ever been owned by the factory and with a mileage barely into five figures. I don’t know what it’s worth but certainly something the inconvenient side of a million quid. 

It was the first time I’d driven the new, 992-generation 911 in public, having previously only skidded around a damp Hockenheim in one. And, if anything, the gap between it and its 991-gen predecessor seemed even greater on the road than it had on the track. I count myself as a big fan of the standard 991 in almost all respects, save the fact that it only feels like a 911 if you drive the door handles off it. And I wrote that if the 992 had one job to do, it was to make the driving experience more accessible. And it has: not only is it a little more fun to drive, but that entertainment now comes in exchange for a lot less effort, too. It’s a fabulously easy car to enjoy and clearly the best new 911 of the past 25 years. It is the definitive state-of-the-art sports car. 

But the 959 set out to do something else: to be not merely of its time but years ahead. Decades, in fact. It was made from space-age materials such as Kevlar and Nomex. Its wheels were not only magnesium but hollow, too, their spokes full of the same air as the bespoke Bridgestone RE71 run-flat tyres. Yes, really. It looked like an artist’s interpretation of a 21st century 911, but that shape was in fact designed to allow maximum aerodynamic efficiency while keeping the whole thing on the ground as 200mph approached. 

Yet inside, it doesn’t look futuristic at all. It looks quite like the 964 generation of the 911 that followed on soon after 959 production ceased in 1988. But the clues are everywhere: the ‘959’ etched into the steering wheel, the six-speed gearbox, the 7200rpm redline, the torque distribution gauge, the 350km/h speedo, the ride height and damper control switches… I could go on, but you get the picture. 

Advertisement
Back to top

I’ve driven only one 959 before, very briefly and many years ago, yet so much of what I can see and touch is generic middle-ages 911. I can operate it without even thinking about it, let alone requiring tuition. When the engine fires, its sound is that of an air-cooled 911 even though it is one of the most extraordinary motors ever to find its way into a road car. It’s a 2.85-litre motor when the 911 of its day had a 3.2-litre engine and has turbochargers working not in parallel but series: one little turbo to spool up fast and minimise low-rev lethargy handing over to another far bigger turbo once the revs were up. Not only that, but it came with watercooled, twin-cam heads with four valves per cylinder. Truth is it was a far closer relative of the 962 Le Mans car engine than that of any other road-going Porsche. 

Yet it’s quiet and tractable. The clutch is gentle, the gearshift beautifully engineered and precise. And then you put your foot down and the car’s character changes. There’s a distant whoosh as the car picks up the pace. There is far more lag than you’d find in the 992, of course, but it feels strong as the revs rise. The chassis feels soft, far softer than the 992’s, and the old 911 nose bob cannot be missed, but this old dear is doing well – pulling hard, holding its head up against a car born an entire generation later. And then… 

And then you hit 4800rpm. Which is where the big turbo cuts in. At once, you realise that, up until now, the car has been barely trying. It doesn’t press you back in your seat: it slams you rearward. The revs are rising far more rapidly than they ever did in the 992 so now you need another gear, fast. The ratios are perfect because the needle drops back down to exactly 4800rpm and the whole show starts again. By 2019 standards, this 959 is a startlingly quick machine. In 1986, it must have felt like an artillery shell. 

Advertisement
Back to top

For a moment, I ponder why its acceleration figures are so close to the 992’s for, in truth, the older car feels far faster. And then I realise: old tyre technology, no instant shifting, no launch control, no traction control, and still it loses only 0.1sec to 62mph compared with a brand-new 911. 

Of course, there would be no contest at all point to point. The 959 has an engaging chassis and those Bridgestones grip hard despite being mounted on skinny rims of just 17in diameter. But you can feel every year of progress in the 992’s grip and composure, and while I didn’t much feel like smoking the 959’s brakes, I know it would lag even further behind the 992 when it came to stopping power. Also, being Porsche’s first stab at four-wheel drive, there is no space in the nose for a boot, whereas the 992 offers rather generous amounts of luggage space. 

But the question is: do they feel related? And the answer is that they do, but distantly. They share that sense of engineering integrity, some elements of their sounds and shapes, and positioning as long-distance touring cars as well as being out and out sports cars. And so normal does the 959 feel that you could even end up being disappointed by it. At least until you hit 4800rpm, whereafter your brain will be well and truly boggled. 

More than anything, I loved the 959’s split personality, the way it was so civilised until the right moment presented itself, at which point it turned into a quite magnificent maniac. In that regard, the 992 Carrera 4S is perhaps not the correct modern equivalent after all, despite their on-paper similarities. What’s needed is a car with a superbly flexible engine that is nevertheless capable of entirely overwhelming even the best developed of all-wheel-drive Porsche platforms. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The new 911 Turbo should do the job nicely. With the S version pumping out well over 600bhp, the true successor to the 959 appears to have arrived.

This article was originally published on 11 May 2019. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times. 

 

Read more

Seven of the best Porsches of the last 70 years​

Porsche plots two-door Panamera as BMW 8 Series rival​

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2019 UK review​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
14

grimble33

11 May 2019

Looking at the photo at the top of this article, and not being a Porsche "train-spotter", I couldn't work out which is the new car, and which the 33-year-old example. I'm more than aware that "that's the point", and I'm also aware of the arguments in favour of a rear-engined layout.

But, really, let's cut through the clouds of cr*p generated by the Porsche PR machine. Many manufacturers rightly recycle or reference their styling heritage..... but Porsche does something else entirely - it has simply institutionalised intellectual laziness in presenting the same basic package decade after decade. Although Porsche fans clearly love that, the rest of the world became terminally bored with the concept a long time ago.

And if the rear-engine layout was the best for a performance coupe designed to work well on both road and track, at least one of Porsche's competitors would have adopted it at some point in the last half-century. The fact that no-one has tells you that it's not.

panini al tonno

11 May 2019

It's unlikely that generations of journalists would all agree about 911's being well sorted handling cars just because of good PR, most of 'em, Andrew included have far more integrity to be bought by that nonsense, 

Styling wise, the differences between the cars are all pretty obvious to this eye, its not fair to lazily glance at the cars and say they all look the same, take your time to pour over the details and you will see small and fascinating details between them all. The difference between 997 and 991 for example, the rear spoiler being integrated, the side mirros being mounted on the doors rather than the quarter glass and probably a lot more, it all adds up to a more cohesive looking object, just imo

 

 

beechie

11 May 2019
grimble33 wrote:

Looking at the photo at the top of this article, and not being a Porsche "train-spotter", I couldn't work out which is the new car, and which the 33-year-old example. I'm more than aware that "that's the point", and I'm also aware of the arguments in favour of a rear-engined layout.

But, really, let's cut through the clouds of cr*p generated by the Porsche PR machine. Many manufacturers rightly recycle or reference their styling heritage..... but Porsche does something else entirely - it has simply institutionalised intellectual laziness in presenting the same basic package decade after decade. Although Porsche fans clearly love that, the rest of the world became terminally bored with the concept a long time ago.

And if the rear-engine layout was the best for a performance coupe designed to work well on both road and track, at least one of Porsche's competitors would have adopted it at some point in the last half-century. The fact that no-one has tells you that it's not.

You admit to not being a keen student of Porsches, so why not just move along?

There's loads of choice out there; there's a car, a heritage and a philosophy for nearly everyone to buy into. What's wrong with that?

Oh, and spare us the pompous rubbish about 'intellectual laziness', please.

grimble33

11 May 2019

Because those of us not taken in by the hype are allowed opinions as well. And thanks for proving my point about intellectual laziness.

beechie

12 May 2019
grimble33 wrote:

Because those of us not taken in by the hype are allowed opinions as well. And thanks for proving my point about intellectual laziness.

...express an opinion, but make it interesting, challenging and original. Your opinion is remarkably similar to your view of the 911's styling: hackneyed, predictable, and seen many, many times before.

Sporky McGuffin

19 August 2020
grimble33 wrote:

And if the rear-engine layout was the best for a performance coupe designed to work well on both road and track, at least one of Porsche's competitors would have adopted it at some point in the last half-century. The fact that no-one has tells you that it's not.

If it wasn't a perfectly good layout, 911s wouldn't keep winning Performance-Car-Of-The-Year type tests.

Like every other configuration there are advantages and disadvantages; Porsche have clearly made the most of the former and minimised the latter over the years.

As for none of Porsche's competitors adopting it, Alpines up until the new A110 were all rear engined, and were both highly rated in contemporary tests and successful in racing, so you're just downright wrong there.

abkq

11 May 2019

Without the three-pointed star to give Mercedes its brand identity, nor the kidney grille to give BMW its point of reference, and even Audi is instantly recognizable by its four rings, Porsche has to rely on its distinctive curvaceous shape to communicate Porsche-ness. As a result, all Porsches, from coupe-saloon (Panamera) to SUV, look like derivations from the 911. Yes, the design language is limited, but I suspect its not due to 'intellectual laziness' but to the marketing men who probably insist that brand recognition is more important than aesthetic invention.

Cobnapint

11 May 2019
Have a word. Ferraris look like Ferraris. Maccas look like Maccas, Porsches look like Porsches and you sound like a miserable old git. The latest 911 is a masterpiece. End of.
And PS, if there are any upcoming motor journos out there, THAT is how write a motoring article.

Magnitio

11 May 2019

I'm confused why this article mentions the Ferrari GTO and not the F40. I can remember articles from the 80's in Autocar comparing the F40 and 959, which were quite a close match in terms of performance.

Boris9119

11 May 2019

Spot on Magnitio, the F40 and 959 were direct competitors and went head to head in every motoring magazine. Not sure why Autocar references the GTO. I rode as passenger in a 959 from Hull to Leeds along the M62. We did not max out, but the pull at 150 was memorable. Spanked the F40 in all ways except raw emotion from what I have read.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week