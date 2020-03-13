Peugeot GTi sub-brand will live on, hot 208 likely

Peugeot boss, Jean-Phillipe Imparato, says badge remains "important" to the French manufacturer, while teasing a performance e-208 EV
Mark Tisshaw
13 March 2020

Peugeot could bring back the GTi badge on a future high-performance version of the 208, with the firm’s boss scotching rumours that the sub-brand has been ditched entirely.

CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said that although the GTi badge will always be associated with internal-combustion-engined (ICE) cars, it “remained important” to Peugeot. The firm has recently introduced the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) badge on a hot plug-in hybrid version of the 508, a nameplate that’s set to be used on further performance Peugeot models.

The exception to that, though, would be the 208 and possibly then even only for the UK market. “In the UK, GTi has a real sense,” said Imparato. “We are working on what could be the GTi of the future. If one car has it [a GTi badge], it would be the 208, even if it’s electric. For the rest, it would be PSE.”

The reason to switch to PSE instead of GTi is because “it’s not the same feel as a user: it’s a new performance”, said Imparato. “It’s not ICE and it’s not the same sensations.

Our Verdict

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208 2020 road test review - hero front

The new French supermini turns on the style, but how much substance lies behind that?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 2020 road test review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    Car review
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S
    Hot hatch thermometer hits furnace temperatures for this range-topping A-Class
  • Audi RS Q8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review
    Audi’s top-spec SUV offers huge performance yet also copes perfectly well...
  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    11 March 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    British brand’s fully electric car will go up against the likes of the Mini...

“The only car that could claim GTi – even if electric – is 208, if we decide to have such a line with a car like that.”

This suggests the electric version of the 208 would be the basis for any GTi hot hatch, much as sibling brand Vauxhall is doing with an all-electric VXR version of the Corsa, which shares its platform with the 208. A concept version may even appear as soon as the Paris motor show in October.

The production version of the 508 PSE high-performance plug-in hybrid will definitely be launched in Paris. Imparato said the firm will not be pushing volume sales of that car and will consider sales of between 1000 and 2000 units a success. The project is as much about “transforming electric cars” and the perception of them, as Imparato sees “a big opportunity for a line-up of sporty cars” in this mould.

Should the 508 PSE be a success, Imparato said the PSE formula could be applied “on the 3008 and other cars”.

Join the debate

Comments
1

405line

13 March 2020

interested. He just seemed to be doing "noddies". The ICE is on it's last "investment legs" no one is seriously going to invest in new ICE designs I would have thought at this point when they are going to be banned soon.

