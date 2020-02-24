New Peugeot 508 PSE to make production-ready debut

Petrol-electric performance saloon has 31-mile electric range and 155mph top speed
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 February 2020

Peugeot will use the Geneva motor show to launch the production-ready version of its new 508 PSE performance saloon, which previews a range of electric performance vehicles.

Shown in concept form at last year's event, the PSE – named in reference to Peugeot's in-house Sport Engineering arm – uses a 1.6-litre PureTech 200 petrol engine coupled to a 110bhp electric motor to drive the front axle, while a separate 200bhp electric motor powers the rear. The same powertrain features in PSA Group's new range of mid-sized hybrid SUVs, including the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4, Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 and DS 7 Crossback E-Tense

Peugeot claims the concept can hit 62mph in 4.3sec and a mechanically limited top speed of 155mph. 

An 11.8kWh battery allows for a range of 31 miles in electric-only mode. When operating as a hybrid, the 508 PSE emits 49g/km of CO2. 

Visual changes from the production 508 come in the form of a redesigned front bumper, rear diffuser and aerodynamic-enhancing winglets mounted on the wings. 

Our Verdict

Peugeot 508

Peugeot 508 2018 road test review - hero front

Is Peugeot’s rakish new Mondeo rival as good to drive as it is to look at - and has it done enough to best competitor saloons?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Design elements such as the carbonfibre door mirrors and air-grabbing front valance hint at the model’s performance aspirations, with the anodised Lion emblem paying tribute to 2018’s e-Legend concept

Inside, grey and black Alcantara upholstery surrounds a touch-sensitive shift lever, asymmetrical steering wheel and 10in HD touchscreen. Bright green interior stitching and exterior trim accents break up the dark colour scheme. 

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said the concept “shows what is possible and gives us a taste of things to come over the next five years as we continue the path towards the electrification of our entire line-up”.

Peugeot first hinted at its ambitions to produce a range of electric performance vehicles when it pulled out of the World Rallycross Championship in 2018. 

Although production has not been confirmed for the 508 PSE, the concept previews the technology and design of future performance EVs from Peugeot, which could go on sale as early as this year. 

Read more

Peugeot 508 SW 2020 long-term review

Peugeot 2008 1.2 Puretech 130 GT Line 2020 UK review

Peugeot adds 296bhp plug-in hybrid option to 3008 line-up​

Join the debate

Comments
11

BubblesK

21 February 2019

At last...a good, realistic concept with a good appearance. Like it a lot :)

Could be hit and miss with the new electric...not always good on the first production

WallMeerkat

21 February 2019

The new 508 is gorgeous, but Peugeot really need hybrid and EV versions sooner rather than later if it is to have any chance at all in the modern SUV-led market.

LJames

21 February 2019

The 508 looks great for a cheap European car maker. Why on earth can't Vauxhall make something like this too? All their cars are unsporty and unattractive, however reliable.

Ubberfrancis44

21 February 2019

So let me guess a 40K hybrid with a 1.2 litre petrol engones? G T F out of my face with that crap.

Atleast they could have used the 1.6 petrol and then the dual pipes would be justified. If they gonna use a 1.2 might aswell just make it all electric.

artill

21 February 2019

The thing that made the 405 MI16 special was they way they handled, and that they always had a great ride too. They were built for the road not the track. They are not that quick, particularly in todays terms, but it was enough to make driving them a joy even on rubbish roads, which we more and more of.

I dont want a 4 wheel drive, heavy, automatic, hybrid, but would love Peugeot to add a little magic to the 508 and produce a true 21st century MI16, one built to please the driver, not the EU bureaucrats. Who needs 60 in just over 4 seconds unless you are on a track, but a responsive engine, manual box, and suspension designed with a little of the Peugeot 80s/90s magic would get me down to the Peugeot dealer

Spywholovedme

21 February 2019
There are no such great cars nor they will be, but if peugeot makes most of batteries low centre of gravity, and imbues it with classic neutral handling it could beat the germans.

As for actual peugeot cars you should try 308 1.2 with its light engine. Surprisingly good car despite lifeless steering at first.

Zazu25

21 February 2019
Other websites are claiming the 200bhp 1.6 Prince engine being mated to an electric motor up front and another at the back, much like the 308R Concept from a few years back (except this version has an electric mode, and doesn't have the boost function the 308R claimed to have).

Seems Autocar got it wrong.

Deanjou

21 February 2019
[quote=Zazu25]Other websites are claiming the 200bhp 1.6 Prince engine being mated to an electric motor up front and another at the back, much like the 308R Concept from a few years back (except this version has an electric mode, and doesn't have the boost function the 308R claimed to have).

Seems Autocar got it wrong[/quote
Despite it's similarities due to essentially it being the same block Peugeot's new 1.6 is not the prince engine there are significant improvements over the prince engine and is now regarded as also puretech along with the 1.2

x218

4 March 2019

i sell these for a living in the UK. The 508 platform is very ,very bland and cannot handle that power properly. Hell.. even a Peugeot 208 GTI skips like a pebble on water if you drop the clutch. A 1995 BMW will cream a GTI or a 508 in corners and handling. 

 

The 508 is beautiful but it's not a sports car. I drove the GT, i 100% thought i was in the 150hp version, genuinely thought i was driving a lesser car just because of the insane 5 second lag from when you accelerate.

 

In any case, buy the car for its looks, design and tech, NOT for the average performance. You will be VERY dissapointed.

Real_sluggo

4 March 2019

It's a peugot - nothing else needs, nor should be, said

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week