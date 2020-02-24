New Peugeot 508 PSE to make production-ready debut

Peugeot will use the Geneva motor show to launch the production-ready version of its new 508 PSE performance saloon, which previews a range of electric performance vehicles.
Shown in concept form at last year's event, the PSE – named in reference to Peugeot's in-house Sport Engineering arm – uses a 1.6-litre PureTech 200 petrol engine coupled to a 110bhp electric motor to drive the front axle, while a separate 200bhp electric motor powers the rear. The same powertrain features in PSA Group's new range of mid-sized hybrid SUVs, including the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4, Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 and DS 7 Crossback E-Tense.
Peugeot claims the concept can hit 62mph in 4.3sec and a mechanically limited top speed of 155mph.
An 11.8kWh battery allows for a range of 31 miles in electric-only mode. When operating as a hybrid, the 508 PSE emits 49g/km of CO2.
Visual changes from the production 508 come in the form of a redesigned front bumper, rear diffuser and aerodynamic-enhancing winglets mounted on the wings.
BubblesK
Beautiful
At last...a good, realistic concept with a good appearance. Like it a lot :)
Could be hit and miss with the new electric...not always good on the first production
WallMeerkat
The new 508 is gorgeous, but Peugeot really need hybrid and EV versions sooner rather than later if it is to have any chance at all in the modern SUV-led market.
LJames
The 508 looks great for a cheap European car maker. Why on earth can't Vauxhall make something like this too? All their cars are unsporty and unattractive, however reliable.
Ubberfrancis44
So let me guess a 40K hybrid
So let me guess a 40K hybrid with a 1.2 litre petrol engones? G T F out of my face with that crap.
Atleast they could have used the 1.6 petrol and then the dual pipes would be justified. If they gonna use a 1.2 might aswell just make it all electric.
artill
The thing that made the 405
The thing that made the 405 MI16 special was they way they handled, and that they always had a great ride too. They were built for the road not the track. They are not that quick, particularly in todays terms, but it was enough to make driving them a joy even on rubbish roads, which we more and more of.
I dont want a 4 wheel drive, heavy, automatic, hybrid, but would love Peugeot to add a little magic to the 508 and produce a true 21st century MI16, one built to please the driver, not the EU bureaucrats. Who needs 60 in just over 4 seconds unless you are on a track, but a responsive engine, manual box, and suspension designed with a little of the Peugeot 80s/90s magic would get me down to the Peugeot dealer
Spywholovedme
405
As for actual peugeot cars you should try 308 1.2 with its light engine. Surprisingly good car despite lifeless steering at first.
Zazu25
Looks like Autocar got it wrong
Deanjou
Not prince engine
Despite it's similarities due to essentially it being the same block Peugeot's new 1.6 is not the prince engine there are significant improvements over the prince engine and is now regarded as also puretech along with the 1.2
x218
lol, no
i sell these for a living in the UK. The 508 platform is very ,very bland and cannot handle that power properly. Hell.. even a Peugeot 208 GTI skips like a pebble on water if you drop the clutch. A 1995 BMW will cream a GTI or a 508 in corners and handling.
The 508 is beautiful but it's not a sports car. I drove the GT, i 100% thought i was in the 150hp version, genuinely thought i was driving a lesser car just because of the insane 5 second lag from when you accelerate.
In any case, buy the car for its looks, design and tech, NOT for the average performance. You will be VERY dissapointed.
Real_sluggo
It's a peugot - nothing else
It's a peugot - nothing else needs, nor should be, said
