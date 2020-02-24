New Peugeot 508 PSE to make production-ready debut

Peugeot will use the Geneva motor show to launch the production-ready version of its new 508 PSE performance saloon, which previews a range of electric performance vehicles.

Shown in concept form at last year's event, the PSE – named in reference to Peugeot's in-house Sport Engineering arm – uses a 1.6-litre PureTech 200 petrol engine coupled to a 110bhp electric motor to drive the front axle, while a separate 200bhp electric motor powers the rear. The same powertrain features in PSA Group's new range of mid-sized hybrid SUVs, including the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4, Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 and DS 7 Crossback E-Tense.

Peugeot claims the concept can hit 62mph in 4.3sec and a mechanically limited top speed of 155mph.

An 11.8kWh battery allows for a range of 31 miles in electric-only mode. When operating as a hybrid, the 508 PSE emits 49g/km of CO2.

Visual changes from the production 508 come in the form of a redesigned front bumper, rear diffuser and aerodynamic-enhancing winglets mounted on the wings.