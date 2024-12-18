We’ve made you wait; we’ve built the suspense – this year for longer than usual. And now, with 2024 drawing to a close, it’s time to deliver our biggest and best group test exercise.

This is Autocar’s annual Britain's Best Driver’s Car shootout: our 10 favourite new driver’s cars of the past 12 months, all brought together, driven for three days straight on both road and track and then scored by a panel of judges purely and simply on how much driver appeal they provide.

BBDC – still sometimes referred to as ‘Handling Day’ by our longer-serving reporters – is the highlight of the road tester’s year.

On no other occasion can we justify devoting so much of our attention, for so long, to a field of such interesting and appealing new cars. Any car good enough to rise to the top of such a field must be at least a bit special.

This year, our host for BBDC was Motorsport Vision’s singularly atmospheric Cadwell Park circuit in the heart of the Lincolnshire wolds. It was a change of venue for us but a very welcome one indeed, Lincolnshire’s mix of rising and arcing country roads combining with Cadwell’s celebrated fast, steep, sweeping bends to memorable effect.

A BBDC field typically includes 11 new cars, because the previous year’s winner customarily gets the chance to fall into the fray and attempt that singularly rare event in nearly four decades of the running of this contest: a successfully defended title.

But BBDC has always admitted only current production cars blooded and tested over the preceding 12 months, and our 2023 champion, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, is now sadly out of production. Its successor – the petrol-electric Temerario – we may yet be able to include in next year’s event.

Before that, attention turns to a 2024 field with two EVs in it; two mid-engined supercars; three hot hatchbacks; two lightweight sports cars; and two big-hitting V8 engines, two turbo V6s and plenty of noisy three- and four-pots in between.