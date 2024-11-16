From luxury saloons, to blue-blooded V8 sports cars, the British car industry has been the birthplace of some of the finest cars ever made.

And the good news keeps on coming because you can now bag a slice of British greatness for as little as £500.

Here, then, are the best British bargains you can buy today.

British heroes

For flying the flag and showcasing British production at its best, these five cars are hard to beat.

The compact Range Rover Evoque was an instant hit, which is why today’s classifieds are awash with them at prices starting from £5000. Diesels are economical and Euro 6 from 2015; petrols are smooth and less prone to particulate filter issues.

What to look for: Any rust is likely to be accident repair-related; DPF problems

Price: From £2000 to £26,000

The Range Rover has been Britain’s unofficial ambassador for more than 50 years. Our favourite is this third-generation version. It was developed by BMW and offers a fine blend of performance, luxury and off-road ability, and prices for this model are fair.

What to look for Check it is mechanically quiet, it sits right and rust isn’t an MOT issue

Price: from £1000 - £70,000

New Bentley owner Volkswagen was determined to get its high-performance, four-seat coupé right, sweetening the deal with a ‘low’ £110,000 sticker price. The GTC convertible arrived soon after, while 2008 heralded the introduction of key updates.

What to look for Well-maintained high-milers are best; check for mechanical and suspension issues and paint damage

Price: from £6000 to £63,000

Rear-wheel drive and weighing just 725kg, even the least powerful Elise cracks 0-62mph in 5.5sec. There are quicker ones, but the basic 118bhp model is the sweetest.

What to look for Wayward panel gaps, rusty rear subframe, track-day accident damage, paint crazing, head gasket leaks

Price: from £12,000 to £30,000