AMG A45 S vs Nissan GT-R: New hot hatch vs used supercar

How expensive can the humble hot hatchback become before the concept loses all meaning for drivers of typical means? Renault recently let its ambition run rampant with a version of the Mégane RS that, in its most pulverisingly hardcore, carbonfibre-wheeled form, costs more than £72,000. It’s an awe-inspiring asking price, and too much, because if most of us wanted an impractical machine that prioritised involvement for that sort of money, we’d have the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 or a lightly used Lotus Exige Sport 410. And it wouldn’t require much head-scratching to come to that realisation.
But now Mercedes-AMG is having a go. Its effort is called the A45 S, and all £50,570 of it (£56,570 for the option-laden Plus driven here) is being chased across the sort of patchily damp, unevenly cambered B-roads we all know and love. Fast? Freakishly so – genuinely supercar-baiting. Expensive? Evidently, but had you bought a Delta S4 Stradale from Lancia in 1985, it would have cost you £55,000, translating to £167,000 today, so along with the RS Trophy-R, we’re hardly talking unprecedented sums. And unlike in those cars, you do at least get a second-row bench behind the deep buckets in the AMG.
Very much like the Lancia, there’s a whiff of homologation about this new Mercedes, even though – with no A-Class motorsport activity since the previous generation competed in the BTCC – it’s nothing of the sort. Compared with the £38,000 A35, designed to go up against the Volkswagen Golf R et al, the A45 S is a different animal: broader wings, wider tracks, brackets welded in to stiffen the sleek, snouty body and a truly world-class powertrain with recording-breaking specific output. This car even has canards, ridiculously, and four 82mm tail-pipes to visually balance out the huge – and optional – rear wing.
The Nissan GT-R also has a wing, not least because it can hit 196mph. Road test editor Matt Saunders has brought one along because it poses an enviable conundrum for the would-be A45 S buyer.
When the R35-generation GT-R arrived in 2007, Nissan perpetrated a memorable strategy balls-up by underpricing it to an almost comical degree. It cost £56,000, undercutting rivals in performance and pedigree by light years, and the bargain price solidified Godzilla’s reputation as one of the great giant-slayers.
Peter Cavellini
Nothing like it
Yes, there's nothing like a GTR, but, there are plenty , better cars than a Mercedes A35.
Peter Cavellini
Correction
Should have been 45S.
si73
While it probably doesn't
It is impressive that so much has been done to the Merc and that it isn't just an electronic tune away from its lesser self.
ianp55
AMG 45S versus Nissan GT-R
Not really a fair comparison is it? a lightly used example of perhaps one of the greatest performance cars ever produced in Japan,versus a souped up entry level shopping trolley that has external add ons that look like that they been bought from Halfords with a maxed out credit card. I suppose that purchaser's have the right to spend their cash as they want to,but blowing fifty grand on the AMG-45S is something that you'd quickly regret.
Bigchiefmuffin3
S4 Stradale
6speed
Not sure that GT-R is £50,000
Great article regardless, really enjoyed it. I have been eyeing a discounted (but new) GT-R recently and think that they offer astonishing value for money. I'm not sure I would like the size and weight of them though, for a bit more money I could be in a 991.2 Carrera which is a lot more of a sports car.
Cheers,
Cheers,
abkq
Who would have thought, in
ACKRS
Great comparison
Great comparison
