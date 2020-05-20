Limited-run Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign makes production debut

Nissan collaborates with Italian design house to create commemorative supercar with bespoke styling
Felix Page Autocar writer
20 May 2020

The ultra-exclusive GT-R 50 by Italdesign - a collaboration between Nissan and the revered Italian styling house - has entered production in time for customer deliveries later this year. 

The radically styled GT-R 50, of which just 50 will be built, is based on the top-rung Nismo version of Nissan’s flagship supercar and priced from €990,000 (£883,000) before taxes and options. Italdesign says “a significant number of deposits” have already been taken. 

First shown in prototype form in 2018, the model has been designed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign. It's available in a range of liveries inspired by the most iconic cars to bear the GT-R badge - making it likely that each of the 50 cars will be a bespoke creation. 

The new model is longer, wider and lower to the ground than the standard car, while its roofline has been lowered by 54mm. Elsewhere, Italdesign has exaggerated and aerodynamically improved some of the GT-R’s trademark features, with the GT-R 50 gaining a large, adjustable rear wing not found on Nissan’s mass-produced model. 

Power comes from an uprated version of the GT-R Nismo’s 3.8-litre V6, which has been tuned to produce 710bhp and 575lb ft - up from the 592bhp and 481lb ft of the standard car. 

Modifications include the addition of race-spec turbochargers and a larger intercooler, while the crankshaft, pistons, bearings, conrods and exhaust system have all been re-engineered to bring about the 118bhp boost. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...

Read our review

Car review
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

A revamp aims to make the ageing Japanese super-coupé more usable, but more dynamic rivals still have an edge - if not the outright pace of Nissan's indomitable GT-R

Read our review
Back to top

Italdesign had planned to show the production-spec car at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, but following that event’s cancellation, it was shown for the first time making its dynamic debut at the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit in Italy, where the firm conducts dynamic tests necessary for vehicle type approval.

Italdesign CEO Jörg Astalosch said: “This is a very special day after extremely difficult weeks for everyone. After we had to renounce the world premiere at the Geneva motor show, and after the partial stop of our production activities due to Covid-19, in early May we returned 100% operative and can confirm the delivery of the first cars between the end of this year and early 2021, as planned."

Read more

Nissan reveals retro-inspired GT-R 50th Anniversary edition

First drive: Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign concept

Nissan GT-R Nismo review

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3

tuga

20 May 2020

No.

 

Looks nice though. They should have used this design for, I don't know, the replacement of the car they launched in 2007? That would have been nice.

Peter Cavellini

20 May 2020

 Was just commenting on another article on here about how Lotus might bring nice looking supercars back, well, here is a car ruined by function, it's all ducts and weird body contour,and, in my opinion this makes the GTR even uglier.

martin_66

20 May 2020

They took an already dated design and made it hideous.  Well done Italdesign! 

Oh, and nearly 1 million euros.  For a Nissan?  Ha! Ha ha ha ha ha.........

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...