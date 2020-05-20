Limited-run Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign makes production debut

The ultra-exclusive GT-R 50 by Italdesign - a collaboration between Nissan and the revered Italian styling house - has entered production in time for customer deliveries later this year.

The radically styled GT-R 50, of which just 50 will be built, is based on the top-rung Nismo version of Nissan’s flagship supercar and priced from €990,000 (£883,000) before taxes and options. Italdesign says “a significant number of deposits” have already been taken.

First shown in prototype form in 2018, the model has been designed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign. It's available in a range of liveries inspired by the most iconic cars to bear the GT-R badge - making it likely that each of the 50 cars will be a bespoke creation.

The new model is longer, wider and lower to the ground than the standard car, while its roofline has been lowered by 54mm. Elsewhere, Italdesign has exaggerated and aerodynamically improved some of the GT-R’s trademark features, with the GT-R 50 gaining a large, adjustable rear wing not found on Nissan’s mass-produced model.

Power comes from an uprated version of the GT-R Nismo’s 3.8-litre V6, which has been tuned to produce 710bhp and 575lb ft - up from the 592bhp and 481lb ft of the standard car.

Modifications include the addition of race-spec turbochargers and a larger intercooler, while the crankshaft, pistons, bearings, conrods and exhaust system have all been re-engineered to bring about the 118bhp boost.