Top 10 best supercars 2019

Our top ten supercars blends a mix of exotic metal stand out performance with stunning dynamics, but in an intensely competitive market who takes top spot?
by Autocar
4 September 2019

The definition of a supercar may have changed over the past two decades, but that fact hardly makes the metal content that makes up this class any less sensational.

Here, it’s the world’s greatest mid-engined, upper-level performance machines we’re celebrating: not the very highest echelon of the performance car market, but rather the kind of cars you think about when you picture a modern Ferrari, McLaren or Lamborghini.

Topping this class means demonstrating that your designers and engineers can master an inherently tricky dynamic brief, stand the heat of particularly intense competition, and satisfy some of the most demanding customers in motordom.

1. McLaren 720S

The McLaren 720S has succeeded where both of its predecessors (650S and MP4-12C) fell short in our supercar class chart: purely and simply, by topping it.

There are few more direct or effective ways for cars in this stratum of the performance car market to demonstrate their superiority than by accelerating faster, lapping quicker and stopping harder than any rival: the 720S does all three. In many of the performance benchmarks road testers are used to measuring, in fact, this 710bhp blockbuster is a closer match for a contemporary hypercar than one of its mid-engined opponents.

But it’s also uncommonly communicative and easy to drive; is a supreme ergonomic achievement; and flatters a rambunctious track style more rewardingly than any of its Woking predecessors.

McLaren 720S



This is the first of McLaren's new generation of cars — and what a way to begin it is

2. Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari will tell you its new F8 Tributo is a replacement for the excellent 488 GTB, but in reality it’s more of a heavy facelift. That said, it’s a facelift that makes use of plenty of reworked engineering know-how from the stunning track-focussed 488 Pista and the 488 Challenge race car, so we can probably cut Ferrari some slack in this respect.

Anyway, its twin-turbocharged V8 now develops 710bhp and 568lb ft, and surprise surprise, it’s as devastatingly fast as ever. It might still lack some of the aural drama of the 458’s old naturally aspirated V8, but the introduction of a new Hot Tube Resonator helps pipe a dash more noise into the cabin. Variable Boost Management ramps up torque gradually, too, so it not only feels more like a non-turbo engine, but cuts turbo-lag to almost non-existent levels, too.

It’s chassis is the main attraction, however. Not only does it make the engine’s stratospheric performance accessible, it also endows the Tributo with otherworldly levels of agility, balance and handling panache. Make no mistake, this is a sensational supercar. It’ll take a full road test to see whether it’ll topple the 720S, mind. Watch this space.

3. Lamborghini Huracán Evo

Only the makers of the world’s rarest and most expensive, handbuilt automotive exotics can now really compete with Lamborghini when it comes to creating cars of pure combustive drama, traffic-stopping looks and feral, unfettered soul.

The Huracan may be the firm’s entry-level model but it’s no second-order offering when it comes to its sensational styling or its fantastically wild, naturally aspirated V10 engine: a motor that over-delivers in equal measure on speed, responsiveness and audible character.

The face-lifted Evo version gets rear-wheel steering and torque-vectoring, and the results raise the Huracan's game closer to that of the McLaren and Ferrari. That you also get the 631bhp powetrain from the old, hardcore Performante seals this junior Lamborghini's reputation as a seriously rewarding, engaging supercar.

4. Ford GT

The myth and mystique of the Ford GT, stretching back more than five decades to the GT40’s string of successive victories at Le Mans, would have given this car a larger-than-life presence in any class in which we put it – and lends it an appeal that’s utterly unique and difficult to quantify.

Originally resurrected in 2005, this ‘third coming’ of Ford’s motoring legend is a cleverly conceived road-going version of The Blue Oval’s FIA WEC endurance racer. Available in left-hand-drive only, it has a chassis and suspension more exotic than almost any rival – and an engine adapted from than of an F150 pick-up truck.

Though it’s size is foreboding, the GT has an unbelievably smooth-ride and is refined and easy-to-place on the road for a car of its ilk. And although it doesn’t howl like an Italian V12, the car’s 647bhp V6 can still hurl you down the road with undiluted motorsport venom. A very special car, this – the likes of which don’t come along often.

5. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

A drive in Sant’Agata’s twelve 12-cylinder, mid-engined series-production flagship supercar is not something you’ll forget. The Aventador’s line goes all the way back through Murcielago, Diablo and Countach to the legendary Miura – and it’s a car with the stunning looks and full-blooded naked aggression to hold its own, even in comparison with its ancestors.

It burst onto the scene with almost 700 atmospheric horsepower and Machievellian four-wheel drive five years ago, and was updated to ‘S’ specification in 2017 to include four-wheel steering and even more grunt. Now we have the heroic SVJ, which takes an already unmissable car and turns it into the world's greatest attention-magnet, thanks to an astonishing bodykit.

The engine – which in the SVJ 759bhp at 8500rpm – is stupendous, even if its paddleshift transmission isn’t always worthy of it. It does feel hugely wide on the road, and is still a sledgehammer of an instrument on the track, although it’s developed greater handling delicacy and balance in later life. As for drama? Off the scale. 

6. Noble M600

This ultra low-volume, handbuilt British supercar bears the name of the man behind the memorable late-1990s M12 sports car, though it’s made by a Midlands’-based firm that no longer has anything to do with him.

It’s still built, mind you, to suit specialised tastes that Lee Noble might approve of: with lightness and simplicity, with the purity of a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, without anti-lock brakes or electronic driver aids, and for those who like their performance cars raw, direct and big on pace, excitement and involvement.

When it was introduced, its 650bhp Yamaha turbo V8 was potent enough to place it well clear of the average mid-engined exotic on power and torque. These days, it’s less of a clear on-paper draw, but it continues to produce a massive swell of acceleration for the M600 that has to be felt to be believed. Handling is at once super-purposeful and amazingly interactive and adjustable with it – although the car’s ergonomic layout and cabin finish leave a bit to be desired.

Ones to Watch

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin is set to revive its Vanquish nameplate when it launches its own mid-engined rival to the likes of the McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo. 

The car has already been previewed at the 2019 Geneva Motorshow in Vanquish Vision form, and is expected to make use of a brand-new V6 engine that will be designed and built in the UK. A new bonded-aluminium architecture will underpin the new Vanquish, too. 

Production is expected to commence at Aston Martin’s Gaydon facility in 2022, with prices likely being around the £250,000 mark when it eventually hits the market.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

This successor of sorts to the LaFerrari hypercar is set to be the most powerful, fastest accelerating Ferrari road car in the Italian firm’s history. The SF90 Stradale makes use of a heavily reworked version of the 488 Pista’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which will be complemented by a trio of electric motors that see the Ferrari’s total power output rise to a staggering 986bhp, and allows for a 0-62mph time of 2.5sec. 

But while the SF90 Stradale might have LaFerrari beating levels of power and performance - supposedly it’s capable of establishing a 64-metre lead around the Fiorano test track - it won’t be priced quite as extravagantly. Ferrari have said it will cost less than the V12 hybrid hypercar, but more than an 812 Superfast. We’re thinking somewhere between the £500,000 and £750,000.

Aston Martin Valhalla

Aston Martin refers to the Valhalla as the ‘son of Valkyrie’, but that’s not to say it should in anyway be thought of as a lesser supercar. 

It might not use the same Cosworth-developed V12 as its bigger sibling, but a hybridised version of the V6 engine that’s expected to also appear in the forthcoming Vanquish is likely to be good for around 1000bhp. So it’s clear that Aston Martin has the likes of the Ferrari SF90 locked in its sights, then. 

It’ll make use of a similar carbonfibre architecture to the Valkyrie, while its active suspension and aerodynamic architecture will also be related. That said, Aston also says it will be more useable in the real world. Production is expected to commence in late 2021, and a full road test will absolutely be on the cards when it arrives. We hope.

BMW M1

Some 41 years have passed since the original BMW M1 supercar first saw the light of day, but at long last, it seems that Munich might be about to put a successor into production. 

The recently previewed Vision M Next Concept will make its public debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, and BMW has already said that it plans to ‘deliver on what we promise’ - suggesting that the firm is seriously considering putting the car into production. Insiders have already told us it’s likely the car will be introduced as a limited-run model ahead of the launch of the second-generation i8.

Power is thought to come from a four-cylinder petrol engine mounted behind the driver, which is complemented by two electric motors for a total power output of 591bhp. Its 0-62mph time is thought to be around the 3.0sec mark, while an all-electric range of more than 62 miles is also thought to be possible.

