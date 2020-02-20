New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI previewed in official rendering

Volkswagen has released the first official rendering of its eighth-generation Golf GTI ahead of the hot hatchback's unveiling at the Geneva motor show next month.

The image shows the model's front end. It looks to bear a strong resemblance to that of its diesel-powered GTD sibling, which is being revealed at the same time.

That model's wide lower grille and distinctive foglight pattern feature, but the addition of air-channeling winglets and a wraparound red pinstripe – a feature of nearly all Golf GTIs since the Mk1 – mark this out as the petrol performance version.

Volkswagen says the GTI will be further marked out from the rest of the Mk8 Golf range with a prominent rear diffuser and twin-exit exhaust system, as seen in photos of the model testing at the Nürburgring. Elsewhere, visual differences can be expected to remain characteristically subtle, likely limited to bespoke wheel options and badging.