New Nissan GT-R Nismo available in UK from £174,995

The updated version of Nissan's hardcore, track-focused GT-R Nismo super sports car is now available to order in the UK.

The Nismo, which was revealed alongside a 50th anniversary edition GT-R at this year's New York motor show, is some 30kg lighter than the standard car thanks to extensive use of carbonfibre body panels. A carbon roof also lowers the car's centre of gravity, while a redesigned front bumper reduces drag.

2019 marks the first time Nissan has used turbochargers from its GT3 racing programme in one of its road cars, giving the Nismo's hand-built, 3.8-litre twin-turbo VR38DETT engine greater throttle response throughout the rev range compared to the outgoing model. Power remains at 592bhp.

It is joined by an updated GT-R Track Edition, which sits below the Nismo in the line-up but above the base GT-R. It recieves Nismo-tuned suspension and sits on forged alloy wheels, with the option of carbon ceramic brakes for the first time.