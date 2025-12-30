Over the past year, the Autocar test team has lived with 35 different new cars and covered a grand total of 166,378 miles at their respective wheels - a feat which took almost as long to calculate as it did to actually achieve.

Every new car gets put through the rigours of an Autocar road test, with our star ratings giving a definitive verdict on what they're like to use - but then some come to stay with us for a bit longer so we can find out what they're actually like to 'own'. Or, at the very least, live with day-in, day-out.

From a tiny, three-wheel Morgan to a hulking Ineos Grenadier, and from the crowd-pleasing Mazda MX-5 to the divisive Jaecoo 7, there was a huge variety of new metal on our fleet in 2025, and we've had some truly memorable experiences with our motors - getting truly attached to some of them in the process.

But now it's time for the prestigious Autocar Long-Term Fleet awards to reveal which are the cars we'd have happily lived with forever, and which you should consider putting on the driveway...

Whoops, we lost the keys...

For the car we wanted to keep forever

Winner Mazda MX-5 Runner up Jeep Wrangler

There can be absolutely no debate about the winner of this award, not just because it received the most votes from team members who would have kept it forever, but also because one of its nominators actually did - sort of.

"I went out and placed a deposit on an MX-5, so effusive was the praise of those who drove Autocar's long-termer," said Charlie Martin. "I've had it for a year now and can confirm it's as brilliant as they said.". How's that for peer pressure (and a statement of the indomitable influence of Autocar's reviews)?.

Now we all must look on jealously as our colleague enjoys weekend after blissful weekend at the wheel of his own gorgeously specced 2.0-litre roadster, of the same type that was so cruelly wrenched from our clutches by its owner after a few thousand glorious miles on our fleet earlier this year.

Keeper Murray Scullion said our particular specification was his "idea of a perfect MX-5" , and although Illya Verpraet thought it "a sad state of affairs that there was no rear-driven, manual coupé with more than four cylinders to choose from", he begrudgingly admitted that he would give a permanent home to the MX-5 "if I must".

With the second-most votes in this category - despite sitting right at the other end of the automotive spectrum - was the hulking, go-anywhere Jeep Wrangler.

A lovesick Steve Cropley called it an "excellent old stalwart" whose innumerable charms outweigh its undeniable flaws, while Sergiu Avram hailed it as being "much easier to live with" than the similarly conceived Ineos Grenadier. Slightly worryingly, he also said "it might just be the best car to tackle a zombie uprising too". Does he know something we don't?.

No alarms and no surprises

For the car that was most fit for purpose

Winner Renault 5 Runner-up Dacia Duster

I'm surprised the 'R' and '5' keys on my laptop haven't crumbled away through overuse this year, so much ink have we spilled in coverage of this excellent supermini, which has quickly become an industry benchmark - not just for small EVs but small cars in general, notching up a dizzying amount of awards since its launch.

And here's yet another to cram into Boulogne-Billancourt's bulging trophy cabinet.

"Aside from its fabulous looks, this is just an ideal city car, so punchy, smooth and quiet - and for urbanites, a short range is irrelevant," said Kris Culmer of the dinky yellow Renault.

Matt Saunders agreed: "It's superb at nipping about, as well as being cheery and great at making every little journey and interaction feel special. You would look forward to almost every short trip." Steve Cropley did precisely that for several months, hailing it as "just all-round brilliant", even though he lives right out in the countryside.

The plucky Dacia Duster was also deemed mighty good at just doing what it says on the tin. "It's all the car you could ever need," said Will Rimell, who used it for a 135-mile daily commute, took it off-roading and even slept in the back of it to prove his argument.

"Few models can match the Duster for fulfilling its brief," chimed in Jack Warrick, while Sergiu Avram was awestruck by the bargain off-roader's "ability to deliver on virtually everything it sets out to do".

Are we there yet?

For the best car for long distances

Winner Skoda Superb Runner-up Bentley Bentayga

Another landslide, another foregone conclusion. The diesel-powered Skoda Superb Estate proved so brilliantly adept at gulping down vast swathes of land during its time with us that it took more votes than the other nominees combined.

Richard Lane nabbed the big wagon for a return trip from London to Salzburg via Paris, "in all weathers", and was blown away: "It averaged more than 50mpg and was consistently comfy. Stunning car."

Illya Verpraet, shortly after awarding this very car a rare five-star road test verdict, agreed: "You still can't beat a quiet, frugal and effortless diesel engine for mile-munching. Add in exquisite seats and a frustration-free package and 1000 miles will pass by in a flash."

Most of the Superb's advocates, though, conceded that the equally, erm, superb Bentley Bentayga was also a pretty fine means of getting from A to Z. Even if, as James Attwood noted, that's probably partly because "the farther you drive, the more distance you will put between yourself and the judgemental stares from passers-by".

I'm not so sure, though. I took our long-termer (complete with £21,000 Satin Flame paintwork) to visit some family up north and never exactly felt like I blended in.

Special commendation to the Tesla Model 3 here too. Alastair Clements fondly recalled a "slightly mad 1200-mile dash to Fort William and back" at the helm of our ubiquitous electric saloon, praising its comfortable dynamic character, long range and associated Supercharger network for making even the most arduous of on-road endeavours appealing.

Yeah but, no but

For the most hotly debated car

Winner Jaecoo 7 Runner-up Volvo EX30

It says it all that when I was compiling the 2024 edition of this feature, I had never even heard of Jaecoo, but now, just 12 short months later, the name of this Chinese upstart is on everyone's lips, with it having claimed a 2% share of the UK market off the back of huge demand for its Evoque-alike 7 crossover.

Charlie Martin said "it's shocking how quickly these are selling, despite driving pretty poorly by most accounts". Mark Tisshaw wasn't so taken aback by its success, though: "It's so successful because it's cheap and there's a big dealer network already up and running."

Will Rimell, meanwhile, was just annoyed that it has garnered such popularity despite "looking like a copycat Range Rover".

There was another Chinese-made crossover on our fleet this year that likewise seemed to spark debate everywhere it went: the Volvo EX30. Murray Scullion observed that this EV "continues to cause a stir" largely because it's brilliant to drive and looks great but is notoriously short on physical controls, which makes it difficult to get along with - as Matt Prior noted in his unflinching 2.5-star first drive verdict two years ago.

Steve Cropley felt similarly conflicted: "I like the size and the styling, but I've been scared off the instrumentation." However, the EX30's keeper, James Attwood, reckons it's all a lot of fuss for nothing. "I'm a bit scared to tell Prior that I quite like it and don't mind the touchscreen that much," he said.

Sounds like grounds for a dust-up, but thankfully, rather like in a Volvo interior, our interactions are rarely physical.

Giz’ a go!

For the car you wish you had driven

Winner Morgan Super 3 Runner-up Dacia Duster

Most votes went to the Super 3 here, and none was more emphatically argued than my own. I specified the damned thing - an extremely amusing and liberating endeavour - but, with no garage in which to store it, no helmet to wear while driving it and no indication that my partner would consider getting in it with me, I admitted defeat and left it to those better able to sample its innumerable charms.

As did Jack Warrick, who was "green with envy" at keeper Matt Prior's Morgan exploits, while similarly hard-done-by Charlie Martin lamented that he didn't get to test his theory that "you could take this trike into Knightsbridge of a Saturday afternoon and attract more attention than any million-pound hypercar".

An unlikely nomination for the Dacia Duster came from James Attwood, who said: "I really liked our Bentayga but suspect buying a whole SUV for basically the price of the Bentley's paint represents better value for money.".

Check this out!

For the best feature, function or quirk

Winner Citroen e-C3 Runner-up BYD Dolphin Surf

Stunning performance figures, long electric ranges and mind-blowing in-car technology are all just great, but often when you're telling your mates about your new car, it's the little things you find yourself mentioning first.

And that's why, in a year that we had a £250k Bentley, a three-wheeled Morgan and a space-age Polestar SUV on our fleet, to name but a few highlights, it's the comparatively unspecial but perfectly acceptable Citroën ë-C3 that scoops the award for best feature.

Why? "Because it has a key that you have to put into the ignition to make the car work," explained James Attwood. "I actually love this. But then I am getting old.". There's much to be said for the reassuringly tactile experience of inserting and twisting a good ol' fashioned key to get going, even without the familiar whirring of an engine's starter motor to accompany it.

Runners-up included the drain-equipped, 145-litre 'Gigabox' under the boot floor of the Ford Puma Gen-E, the Ineos Grenadier's yacht-like switchgear panel and the video games you can play while charging the Tesla Model 3.

But the second-most fun thing you can have in a new car in 2025, after an ignition key, has to be a karaoke machine, doesn't it? Yes, really. Jack Warrick had one in his BYD Dolphin Surf and, as an encore to his extensive Taylor Swift repertoire, was quick to sing its praises: "Charging stops just became far less boring. And louder. Only £90 for a pair of dedicated microphones, too."

The commute extender

For the most fun car

Winner Mazda MX-5 Runner-up Morgan Super 3

This is starting to feel a bit like judging a Rolling Stones performance at a school talent show.

Kris Culmer said "no other car allows you to have so much fun at sensible speeds" as the Mazda MX-5; Jack Warrick said "few cars strike such a perfect balance between engagement, comfort and drop-top thrills"; and Matt Saunders said "it's probably the most fun car in the world, because it's usable enough to take places and do things in, it's palatable over long trips and can light up any stretch of twisties at the end of it all".

Unsurprisingly, MX-5 owner and perpetual hype man Charlie Martin was keen to justify its win here: "Revvy engine, ideally placed controls and styling that's cute enough to pacify all but the angriest onlookers. Plus skids. Lots of skids." After that deluge of unadulterated fawning, Mark Tisshaw felt no need to explain his vote. "Because it's an MX-5," he offered after a prod.

It wouldn't do to gloss over the many months of delightful motoring also afforded to us by the Morgan Super 3 this year. Will Rimell noted that "with your bum on the road and no need to go above 30mph to crack a smile, it's the easy answer".

And Illya Verpraet was positively glowing in his view of the marvellous Malvernite: "Nothing turns a mundane trip to the shops into an exciting adventure like a car that is missing a roof and doors, not to mention a big chunk of contact patch. Three-pot perfection with a manual gearbox and all the good noises."

And last but not least…

The kind of makes sense in a niche way award

Winner Mini Aceman

The Aceman is flawed, but I can see a place for it. If you want a small but tall premium electric car with a great interior and you don't hugely care about range or ride comfort, this is your go-to. Murray Scullion

The near yet so far award

Winner MG Cyberster

Looks good, largely drives well and is unique in its positioning, so it's a shame that it just misses the mark. With some better rear suspension, conventional doors and a major software redesign, it could be great.Alastair Clements

The diamond in the rough award

Winner Polestar 3

There's a wonderful car in here, begging to get out. The dynamics and looks are definitely where they need to be, but the ergonomics are lacking.Richard Lane

The McBusted award for best collaboration

Winner Ford Explorer

Badge engineering happens; it's not a bad thing. Nor is the Explorer a bad car. So who cares if it's a Ford on a Volkswagen platform?James Attwood

The Martin Lewis award for doing more with less

Winner Suzuki Swift

There are few frills and it's not intended as a driver's car, but it just happens to be a lot of fun to rev out that little three-pot engine and throw around this sensibly sized hatchback that weighs less than a tonne. Even when thrashed mercilessly, it still does 60mpg. Illya Verpraet

The surprise gem of the year award

Winner Skoda Elroq

VW's MEB EV platform has spewed out some forgettable cars, so I expected more of the same here - but I was very wrong. It has superb rolling refinement and a brilliant everyday ride-and-handling blend. The best 4.5m-ish EV yet made, and there have been many. Just none as good as this.Mark Tisshaw

The Jude Bellingham award for all-round ability

Winner BMW 120

This hatchback was everything I wanted from a car - combustion-engined, small, sporty, fully loaded with goodies, efficient and rare in not annoying me with its ADAS.Kris Culmer

The Mike McCartney award for an overlooked sibling

Winner Renault Scenic

In all the noise about the 5, it's easy to forget that Renault also makes a pretty sublime electric family SUV. The Scenic is less obviously remarkable but extremely pleasant to live with nonetheless.Felix Page