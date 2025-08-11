Everyone keeps telling me it’s ‘brave’. This Bentley Bentayga has many deeply impressive features, but the dominant characteristic of our newest arrival to the Autocar fleet is the colour.

It caught your eye, eh? The full name of this special paint is Orange Flame Satin by Mulliner, and it costs as much as a Volkswagen Polo.

Bentley is one of the few luxury brands that’s bold enough to offer colours like this, perhaps because its clientele is so broad: it’s not just affluent ageing Brits but also the young and wealthy overseas.

In many ways, then, this SUV’s appearance is the embodiment of Bentley’s brand values these days: have a dark blue Savile Row suit or the most outrageous two-piece you can dream of.

If you don’t fancy this matt orange, there are more than 50 other options, and that’s before Mulliner gets involved. The most popular are far more mute: black, white and dark sapphire blue.

Mulliner is a crucial part of the Bentley business today: 70% of Bentaygas will be treated to some personalisation, from special paint to bespoke wheels, seats and floor mats.

The only limit is your budget. Our Bentayga is a V8 S, a midrange model that uses the stronger of the two available engines, the other being a hybridised V6.

The S exists because of customer feedback. Customers told Bentley they enjoyed dynamic performance from their SUVs, and the result was a sports Bentayga with active anti-roll control as standard and an enhanced Sports chassis mode that increases the damping by 15%.