When looking for a new job, many drivers consider a company car as a must-have perk.

Company cars can save employees money, and choosing an electric car brings a great reduction in benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.

Business users are taxed on a low percentage of the car's value, which can amount to significant annual tax savings.

For the 2025/2026 tax year, this figure is just 3% for EVs, while petrol and diesel models come in significantly higher – up to 37%, in fact.

In the modern world, EV drivers can also benefit from cheap home charging rates or even charge at the office, should their company offer it.

There are many excellent electric company car options out there, with models from Volkswagen, Tesla, BMW and MG all proving popular with the British driving public.

The Volkswagen ID 7 stands out as our premier choice, offering remarkable range, unparalleled comfort and excellent practicality, all at a highly affordable monthly cost.

But which other options should you add to your shortlist? Check out our full list below to find out, including some of the best hatchbacks, SUVs, estate cars and more.