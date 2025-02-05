The influx of Chinese cars arriving in the UK shows no signs of abating. One of the latest to reach these shores is this Jaecoo 7.

Created by Chery, one of China’s largest car makers, Jaecoo is the sister brand of Omoda, which launched the Omoda 5 here towards the end of 2024.

While Omoda is pitched at fashion-focused buyers, Jaecoo (the name is a blend of ‘jäger’, German for ‘hunter’, and ‘cool’) is aiming to undercut rivals in the premium SUV space with the off-road-focused, Range Rover Velar-inspired 7.

Chery set up both the Jaecoo and Omoda brands specifically for international expansion and has been working on its entry into the UK for some time.

With 72 shared dealerships already secured and several more set to join before the end of 2025, Chery is clearly ambitious about its UK venture.

The 7 is offered in both petrol and plug-in hybrid guises in the UK, broadening its appeal but also widening the spectrum of competition, which includes family SUVs such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Kuga.

Opening the range is the 1.6-litre petrol, which drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. It comes in entry-level Deluxe trim which gets a pretty extensive amount of standard kit for a sub-£30,000 starting price.

You can have a four-wheel drive version, too, which comes in range-topping Luxury trim.