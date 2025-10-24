From the MG 4 to the Renault 5, the small electric car is all of a sudden in vogue. Battery technology has at last started to become more cost-effective and it seems that some manufacturers have finally cracked the code to bring electric power to the masses in a more compact package, rather than in the form of a great big SUV.

It’s these two areas – cost and compactness – in which our fleet’s new arrival will appeal most, its wallet-friendly price being the headline-grabber here.

Starting from £22,095, the Citroën ë-C3 is the latest affordable new small EV to emerge from the Stellantis stable. It’s positioned comfortably among the UK’s top 10 cheapest electric cars, ahead of key rivals such as the small car du jour 5 (£22,995), the quirky new Hyundai Inster (£23,505) and the recently updated Vauxhall Corsa Electric (£26,170).

The ë-C3 is based on Stellantis’s value-focused Smart Car platform, which can house both electric and combustion powertrains and is shared with the C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda and Vauxhall Frontera. My test car has a single, front-mounted electric motor producing 111bhp and 92lb ft.

Energy is supplied by a 44.2kWh lithium-iron-phosphate drive battery with an almost entirely usable capacity of 43.7kWh. That’s good for a claimed 198 miles, which compares favourably with the 5’s smaller-battery Urban Range model (its 40kWh pack returns 190 miles). My car’s charging speed is rated at 100kW, beating both the Inster (73kW) and 5 (80kW).

The ë-C3’s on-paper performance is also competitive, if not exactly compelling. It will canter from 0-62mph in 10.4sec, according to the promotional literature, or a full second slower if you ask our road testers.