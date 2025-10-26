BACK TO ALL NEWS
Is the Jaecoo 7 really a cut-price Range Rover?

We compare Jaecoo's Evoque-inspired 7 SUV to our Range Rover long-termer

News
Rachel Burgess
3 mins read
26 October 2025

Launching the Range Rover Evoque in 2011 put Land Rover ahead of the curve, because this premium compact SUV now finds itself competing with countless rivals.

As I've mentioned before, the Evoque needs a new generation to keep pace, but it's faring well given its age (seven years for the Mk2).There are several obvious competitors from BMW, Audi et al, but arguably the most notable entrants over the past couple of years have come from China.

One such car is Chery's Jaecoo 7, which colleague Alastair Clements is currently running. It's particularly relevant here, because plenty say its looks are somewhat Evoque-inspired.

The 7 is already a common sight on UK roads, which is a significant development for an early model from a new brand. Alastair and I brought the two cars together to ponder how they sit alongside each other.

RB I quite like my Evoque's styling, but the Jaecoo has something of JLR about it which might not be a surprise in light of the various Chinese copycat controversies over the past decade or so. What do you think of the Jaecoo's design?

AC My daughter called it a Shein Range Rover when it landed, and there is no doubt that there is a very clear inspiration from JLR. To me it blends all three of the Range Rover products into a surprisingly cohesive whole.

I can totally see why people are seduced by it particularly when you consider that my car is more than £10k cheaper than the entry-level Evoque, and if you loaded the Range Rover to a similar level the difference would be £20k-plus.

RB That's a great reference point from your daughter. It's interesting looking at them side by side. Some of the Jaecoo's elements clearly are very closely aligned to the Evoque for example, the steering wheel design, door handles and sweeping rear window lines. But the Jaecoo is clearly bigger and feels more spacious inside. 

Range Rover Evoque review

Land Rover's smallest car gets a mid-life update that reduces its status from class-leader to mid-pack contender

AC Bigger, yes, but not more comfortable: the seats in your Evoque are so much better shaped and the material quality feels far superior. I'm not sure it feels any better built, though.

The Evoque's centre console in particular is a bit on the flimsy side. Their boots are fairly similar in size, although the Evoque's load lip is lower, which I think my dog would appreciate. 

RB I reckon the Evoque is far better quality inside, but then it should be given the huge price difference. The plasticky door cards in the Jaecoo offended me the most and you can instantly tell the lumbar support is poor. But overall it feels perfectly acceptable.

Then there are the driving dynamics. I had a quick go in your Jaecoo: the steering was pretty miserable and it felt like it had zero dynamism. Am I being fair? 

AC Sorry to say it but yes, totally fair. The Evoque's steering weight and accuracy are streets ahead and the damping is so much more sophisticated. It's not hard to see where the money has been saved on the Jaecoo.

It's absolutely loaded with kit, and if that's your main priority, then it's a great buy, but if you're looking for a rewarding drive, you would be better off hunting around for a good used Evoque. I found a 2024 73-plate MHEV Dynamic SE with 16,000 miles for about the same money..

RB Interesting. That makes a used Evoque pretty compelling. If we're comparing like-for-like new cars, though, it's clear that extra money for the Evoque is well spent.

The Jaecoo, which is more than £25,000 cheaper, evidently operates in a very different space to the Evoque, despite those somewhat blatant visual similarities.

xxxx 26 October 2025

The Jaecoo is NOT 25k cheaper!!, why not pick the Jaecoo with the most expensive engine and compare it with the cheapest engine'd Evoke.

The difference is 11k'ish and you'd probably get most of that back come resale in 4 years, oh and you'd actually enjoy driving the Evoke far more in that time which is what spending 44k on a new car is often about. Just read the reviews if you don't believe me.

scotty5 26 October 2025

You could put many SUV's up there and compare it to a LR Evoque. If it doesn't look like an Evoque internally or externally, drives differently and there's a massive price difference, why make the comparision?

 

