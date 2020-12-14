Rakish ID 5 and hot ID 4 GTX to spearhead VW push

Volkswagen will ramp up plans to become the global leader in electric car sales in 2021 with the launch of a high-performance GTX variant of the ID 4 SUV and a new ID 5 coupé-crossover. The two new models will be joined by an updated ID 3 capable of delivering faster charging times.

VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter has confirmed that they will be followed by production versions of the long-anticipated retro-styled ID Buzz in 2022 and the ID Vizzion saloon and estate in 2023.

Those vehicles will all be built on the VW Group’s EV-only MEB architecture. In the longer term, work is intensifying on a more compact MEB-Lite platform, which will underpin the planned ID 1 hatch and ID 2 crossover.

VW scaling up EV targets

Although VW had previously predicted that EVs would make up 35% of its total sales by the end of the decade, Brandstätter said the firm is looking to raise that target. “We see the potential for electric models to take up to 55% of our annual sales by 2030,” he said.

The renewed optimism follows the launch of the ID 3 and the recent unveiling of the ID 4, which has just gone on sale in China, VW’s largest single market. In China, VW’s two main joint-venture partners will sell different locally produced variants of the SUV, with VW-FAW offering the ID 4 Crozz and VW-SAIC selling the ID 4 X.

The ID 4 will also be the first model in the range to be built and sold in the US and marks a major escalation in VW’s electric ambitions.

The more aggressive target also reflects the increasing number of countries, including the UK, that have set dates for the switch to zero-emission-only new cars and VW’s rapid expansion of its EV plans. The VW Group is committed to spending £64 billion on electric, hybrid and digital technology developments in the next five years.

ID 4 GTX to showcase electric performance

Kicking off the next wave of ID models is the new ID 4 GTX, which is due to reach the UK in the middle of next year under a marketing campaign led by the slogan ‘Fun without regret’. It will be the first model to use the new GTX tag, which will sit alongside the long-running GTI badge in VW’s performance line-up.

The hot crossover-style SUV forgoes the single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout of standard ID models already on sale for a dual-motor four-wheel-drive set-up that will yield a combined 302bhp and 339lb ft. That’s sufficient for 0-62mph in 6.2sec and a 112mph top speed together with a range of up to 286 miles on a standard 82kWh battery.