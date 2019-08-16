Volkswagen ID Buggy makes off-road debut at Pebble Beach

The Volkswagen ID Buggy concept has made its off-road dynamic debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week in California, US.
Images show the Meyers Manx-inspired electric two-seater accelerating across a sandy beach and on static display with the original Beetle-based model from the 1960s.
First shown at the Geneva motor show in March, the ID Buggy is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture, which will first be put into production with the ID 3 hatchback later this year.
While a production version of the ID Buggy has yet to be confirmed, it is now being investigated. Low-volume, low-cost production start-up e.Go Mobile, which has become the first company to license the MEB platform for its own models, is in the running to engineer and build the ID Buggy on behalf of Volkswagen, according to Volkswagen sales and marketing boss Jürgen Stackmann.
Speaking at Geneva, Stackmann also confirmed that the ID Buggy was “feasible as you see it” for production. “It’s not a show car, it’s pre-designed for readiness”, he added on the machine, which may or may not wear a Volkswagen badge in production.
Design chief Klaus Bischoff told Autocar the intent of the machine, which is described as "70% production ready", is to prove that electric cars can be fun. Stackmann said the design would be undertaken by Volkswagen, along with the supply of the hardware, with the engineering and production undertaken by e.Go Mobile.
The ID Buggy features a 202bhp, 228lb ft rear-mounted electric motor, offering 0-62mph in 7.2sec and a top speed of 99mph. Energy comes from a 62kWh battery, giving a range of around 155 miles on the WLTP test cycle.
I think this is BS...
I cant see this ever being in production, therefore it must be purely for the purposes of creating more clickbait (such as this) from the Automotive media.
Firstly it would never get through NCAP with zero side impact protection...the sides of the car barely reach hip height!
Then there is the size of the thing...over 4 metres long, nearly 1.9 metres wide....its huge. A world away from the original Buggy.
Lastly, the raucous nature of the Buggy was half the fun, this will sound like an old fashioned invalid carriage.
I think the days of 'simple, fun' cars are all done regulations and Nanny states have seen to that, (the Caterham Seven would never get approval today if it was a new concept), The closest we will get today to that concept is probably the Jimny!
FRI2
70% news only about VW
Seven of the ten headlines on this current Autocar site is about cars from VW group - thats 70% !!
Autocar is nothing but a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG - no wonder their articles are so biased in favor of anything VW
superstevie
FRI2 wrote:
Or maybe because VW are doing a lot of press junkets today? Tomorrow might be heavily BMW, or Merc. Besides, VW group do see to have a lot to talk about.
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Real_sluggo
Meyers Manx
Bruce Meyers is rolling in his grave trying to pull out the wadding that isn't stuffed in his ears for want of the harmonious and pleasurable exhaust trumpets that cease to exist... All that remains is the Ray Bradbury-esque din of whirrs and humms of its electric motors and gears
That bloke
It's cracking, but I can
It's cracking, but I can smell BS. They aren't going to make this.
soulwonblogs
comparison
Compare the interior to some SUVs
Posted Via Lana Del Rey Songs
afromack
