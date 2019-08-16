Volkswagen ID Buggy makes off-road debut at Pebble Beach

The Volkswagen ID Buggy concept has made its off-road dynamic debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week in California, US.

Images show the Meyers Manx-inspired electric two-seater accelerating across a sandy beach and on static display with the original Beetle-based model from the 1960s.

First shown at the Geneva motor show in March, the ID Buggy is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture, which will first be put into production with the ID 3 hatchback later this year.

While a production version of the ID Buggy has yet to be confirmed, it is now being investigated. Low-volume, low-cost production start-up e.Go Mobile, which has become the first company to license the MEB platform for its own models, is in the running to engineer and build the ID Buggy on behalf of Volkswagen, according to Volkswagen sales and marketing boss Jürgen Stackmann.

Speaking at Geneva, Stackmann also confirmed that the ID Buggy was “feasible as you see it” for production. “It’s not a show car, it’s pre-designed for readiness”, he added on the machine, which may or may not wear a Volkswagen badge in production.

Design chief Klaus Bischoff told Autocar the intent of the machine, which is described as "70% production ready", is to prove that electric cars can be fun. Stackmann said the design would be undertaken by Volkswagen, along with the supply of the hardware, with the engineering and production undertaken by e.Go Mobile.

The ID Buggy features a 202bhp, 228lb ft rear-mounted electric motor, offering 0-62mph in 7.2sec and a top speed of 99mph. Energy comes from a 62kWh battery, giving a range of around 155 miles on the WLTP test cycle.