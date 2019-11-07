Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion confirmed for 2021 production

Volkswagen has previewed a new addition to its ID electric vehicle family ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles motor show.

The ID Space Vizzion is an estate variant of the ID Vizzion luxury saloon that was revealed in early 2018, and it has been confirmed for production late next year.

The ID Space Vizzion is described as “a wagon of tomorrow that combine the aerodynamic characteristics of a gran turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV”.

The concept makes use of an extended version of the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, and the firm promises it will be capable of up to 367 miles on a single charge under the WLTP testing regime.

Volkswagen claims a “completely digitised cockpit” alongside the use of sustainable materials such as ‘Appleskin’, an artificial leather made partially from residual matter of apple juice production.