Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion confirmed for 2021 production

Latest addition to Wolfsburg’s electric vehicle family is an estate; previewed ahead of its LA motor show debut
Felix Page Autocar writer
7 November 2019

Volkswagen has previewed a new addition to its ID electric vehicle family ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles motor show

The ID Space Vizzion is an estate variant of the ID Vizzion luxury saloon that was revealed in early 2018, and it has been confirmed for production late next year. 

The ID Space Vizzion is described as “a wagon of tomorrow that combine the aerodynamic characteristics of a gran turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV”.

The concept makes use of an extended version of the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, and the firm promises it will be capable of up to 367 miles on a single charge under the WLTP testing regime. 

Volkswagen claims a “completely digitised cockpit” alongside the use of sustainable materials such as ‘Appleskin’, an artificial leather made partially from residual matter of apple juice production.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

It has been confirmed that different variants of the production car will be offered in North America, Europe and China, although it’s not clear yet how different these region-specific models will be. 

The concept's unveiling will take place at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, US on 19 November, with attendees invited to examine the ‘accessible and unlocked’ concept in detail, suggesting that it will feature a fully finished interior.  Volkswagen will display four other MEB-based concepts at the event, likely the ID Crozz and ID Roomzz SUVs, ID Buzz Cargo van and ID Buggy off-roader

The firm unwrapped its first production-ready MEB electric car, the ID 3 hatchback, at last month’s Frankfurt motor show. That will soon be joined by a production version of the ID 4 SUV, which we recently saw undergoing pre-production testing in heavy camouflage.

Read more

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept previews future Phaeton replacement

Electric Volkswagen ID estate on the cards for future launch

Volkswagen ID 4: 2020 electric SUV tests alongside ID 3

Join the debate

Comments
2

Bob Cat Brian

30 October 2019

A crucial word missing from the first paragraph of this story.  

a family of CONCEPT cars is not the same as a family of PRODUCTION models. Please don't report it as such. 

FRI2

30 October 2019

VAG + Bribe = Autocar

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week