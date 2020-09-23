New Volkswagen ID 4 SUV is brand's first global EV

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID 4 and said the new SUV represents a “milestone” as the first model in its electric ID range that will be offered globally.

The new machine will go on sale in Europe later this year and, unlike the recently launched ID 3 hatchback, it will also be built and sold in China and the US.

Volkswagen is aiming to sell 1.5 million electric cars per year by 2025 and estimates the ID 4 will account for a third of that total.

It is is based on the same MEB electric platform used for the ID 3 and will eventually be offered in both rear- and all-wheel drive, with four different power outputs and two choices of battery size. A range-topping hot ID 4 GTX with 302bhp is also under development.

The ID 4, including UK right-hand-drive cars, will initially be built at VW’s Zwickau plant in Germany. As with the ID 3, the first versions produced will be limited-run First Edition models, featuring 201bhp and 229lb ft from a single motor driving the rear wheels and a 77kWh battery.

That gives the ID 4 First Edition a top speed of 100mph, a 0-62mph time of 8.5sec and an official range of 323 miles.

In Germany, pricing for the ID 4 First Edition will start at €49,950 (£45,330), with the higher-spec First Max version costing €59,950 (£54,430). UK pricing has yet to be finalised.

It will compete with the Kia e-Niro, currently Europe's most established affordable electric SUV, as well as the upcoming Tesla Model Y and Mustang Mach-e.

The ID 4 will also be offered in rear-drive form with 146bhp and 168bhp with a 52kWh battery, and 173bhp with the 77kWh unit. The twin-motor, all-wheel-drive GTX range-topper will follow next year alongside a 262bhp version, both using the 77kWh battery. The larger battery can be charged at up speeds of up to 125kW.