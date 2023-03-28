Government poised to detail UK automotive support plan

The UK government is expected to reveal its response to the US’s Inflation Reduction Act – which includes plans to stimulate domestic production of EVs – on 30 March, in an event originally labelled Green Day.

Governments around the world have come under pressure to safeguard their own automotive industries following the announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, which promises huge grants for Stateside EV production.

Under the act, manufacturers can receive a $7500 (£6000) tax credit for each electric or plug-in hybrid car they produce as long as their batteries pass minimum local content requirements with materials mined or at least refined in the US.

For commercial vehicles, this rises to $40,000 (£32,000), a figure so substantial that struggling British start-up Arrival has scaled back its business in the UK to focus on producing large vans in the US.

It's not only the UK automotive industry that has suffered from the lure of the Inflation Reduction Act. Germany's Volkswagen has reportedly halted its plans to build a battery factory in Eastern Europe, pending the European Union’s response, named the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

This is set to roughly match the US’s investment in EV manufacturing in a bid to stem the flow of firms planning to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the expense of the European automotive industry.

Representatives of the British automotive industry have warned that, without a response from the UK government, its future could be cast into doubt.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), recently said: “The UK is already a significant producer of battery-electric and electrified vehicles, manufacturing zero-emission cars, vans, buses and trucks. Underpinning vehicle production across the UK is an equally diverse supply chain, one which must also make the switch. But that transition needs investment, and for that we must be competitive, build on our strengths and match the best the world has to offer.