Government poised to detail UK automotive support plan

Westminster is expected to reveal its response to the US's Inflation Reduction Act on 30 March
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 March 2023

The UK government is expected to reveal its response to the US’s Inflation Reduction Act – which includes plans to stimulate domestic production of EVs  – on 30 March, in an event originally labelled Green Day.

Governments around the world have come under pressure to safeguard their own automotive industries following the announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, which promises huge grants for Stateside EV production.

Under the act, manufacturers can receive a $7500 (£6000) tax credit for each electric or plug-in hybrid car they produce as long as their batteries pass minimum local content requirements with materials mined or at least refined in the US.

For commercial vehicles, this rises to $40,000 (£32,000), a figure so substantial that struggling British start-up Arrival has scaled back its business in the UK to focus on producing large vans in the US.

It's not only the UK automotive industry that has suffered from the lure of the Inflation Reduction Act. Germany's Volkswagen has reportedly halted its plans to build a battery factory in Eastern Europe, pending the European Union’s response, named the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

This is set to roughly match the US’s investment in EV manufacturing in a bid to stem the flow of firms planning to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the expense of the European automotive industry.

Representatives of the British automotive industry have warned that, without a response from the UK government, its future could be cast into doubt.

Read more: UK automotive industry calls for urgent EV manufacturing support

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), recently said: “The UK is already a significant producer of battery-electric and electrified vehicles, manufacturing zero-emission cars, vans, buses and trucks. Underpinning vehicle production across the UK is an equally diverse supply chain, one which must also make the switch. But that transition needs investment, and for that we must be competitive, build on our strengths and match the best the world has to offer.

Government poised to detail UK automotive support plan

"We can't ignore the fact that other countries and blocs are powering up their political and economic backing for their own automotive sectors. The US has announced a $2 trillion [£1.6tn] package of measures in pursuit of clean technology, including its flagship $370bn [£300bn] Inflation Reduction Act. The EU is proposing a Green Deal Industrial Plan, easing restrictions on state aid for these essential investments. Other countries, especially those in Asia-Pacific, for instance, already have a head start in battery production.”

The UK will be unable to match the scale of the US’s investment, its economy being around 10 times smaller, but policies to stoke confidence (and thus investment) are key, the SMMT argued earlier this month.

Bloomberg has reported that Green Day will include several measures aimed at safeguarding jobs in the UK's ‘green’ industries, including automotive, citing people said to be familiar with the matter.

The Guardian has added that EV manufacturing will be a focus, with potential requirements for brands to sell more of them.

Such plans were previously floated under the leadership of Boris Johnson, whose Department for Transport proposed a requirement that 22% of new-car sales in the UK be EVs by 2024. Under this strategy, 52% of sales would need to be electric by 2028 and 80% by 2030, the cut-off date for sales of new ICE cars.

The Guardian report also stated that producing green hydrogen will be a key facet of the Green Day measures, although it's unclear whether this is for automotive applications.

