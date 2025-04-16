BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nyobolt raises £23 million investment to supercharge growth

Fast-charging and energy storage company will use funding to develop technologies and grow its staff

16 April 2025

Fast-charging tech start-up Nyobolt has raised $30 million (£22.6m) in funding from venture capital firms and partners such as truck maker Scania to accelerate its growth.

The Cambridgeshire-based firm, which last year made $9m (£6.8m) in revenue, said it will use the investment to grow its team and develop its energy storage and EV charging technologies.

Last year it hit the headlines when its prototype electric car – a 470bhp, 1246kg reworking of the original Lotus Elise – completed a 10-80% charge on a 350kW connection in just 4min 37sec – around twice as quick as the fastest-charging models on sale today.

