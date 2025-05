When Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo visited Chery earlier this year, he was shown the full line-up of cars from its multiple brands.

Like most large Chinese car companies, Chery’s brands attack nearly all sectors, from practical family SUVs to slippery electric premium saloons.

But the car the Italian executive walked up to first was the chunky little iCar V23 off-roader. “He just loved the concept,” according to someone who watched his reaction.