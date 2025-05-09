BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: AM Rina revealed as 5.0-litre V8, manual tribute to the 1960s
UP NEXT
New Range Rover Velar EV to embrace ethos of axed 'Road Rover'

AM Rina revealed as 5.0-litre V8, manual tribute to the 1960s

Italian company's new carbonfibre-bodied speedster harks back to nation's classic racers

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 May 2025

Italian company Automobili Mignatta (AM) has unveiled the Rina, a V8-powered tribute to the nation's sports cars from the 1960s.

It is a speedster based around a carbonfibre monocoque, with curved haunches and a long bonnet headlining a design that echoes contemporary race cars from the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Maserati.

Its cockpit is devoid of any digital displays – described by AM as "superfluous" – and is designed instead to immerse the occupants in their drive. The rev counter, oil and temperature dials are placed front and centre of the driver, for example, while the speedometer is offset, placed high on a carbonfibre spine that splits the interior into two halves.

Related articles

In a further hint at the car's sporting intent, each doorcard features a storage slot for a helmet, in similar fashion to the Lancia Stratos.

Under the bonnet lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8. AM has yet to confirm a supplier, but several of the unit’s specifications – four valves per cylinder, four camshafts and a 92.7mm stroke – suggest it is a derivative of the Ford Mustang’s Coyote engine.

This has been breathed on by engineering firm Italtechnica, which was previously responsible for the Kimera Evo37’s 2.1-litre four-pot engine. The changes, AM said, are focused on maximising air intake and reducing weight. 

It has yet to disclose power and torque figures but said the car has a power-to-weight ratio “close to 2 [kg per bhp]” and a weight of around a tonne, suggesting an output close to 500bhp.

This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

AM said it will build around 30 examples of the Rina annually at its base in Piedmont, northern Italy. Each will be offered with extensive customisation and presumably at great cost, although the company has yet to announce a price.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
land rover defender octa rt 2025 front action 46
Land Rover Defender Octa
9
Land Rover Defender Octa
Citroen eC3 2025 Review front action blur 8921
Citroen e-C3
7
Citroen e-C3
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,999
45,309miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i Trend Euro 5 5dr
2012
£4,500
71,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ-T Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,895
26,445miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,999
97,980miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia SPORTAGE CRDI KX-2 DIESEL ESTATE 2.0 CRDi KX-2 Auto AWD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£9,494
45,563miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Jazz 1.5 H I-MMD SR ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,190
16,873miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Energy Euro 6 3dr (a/c)
2015
£6,495
32,508miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 D180 MHEV R-Dynamic S Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,495
32,568miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,999
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
johnfaganwilliams 9 May 2025

Looks terrific to me! Hope it is a Yankie Bent Eight. Being a race driver when we had exactly that - rev counter, oil and water gauges - anything with a decent V8 behind it was just magic. Sadly whatever the (so far not disclosed) price is I'll not be able to afford it. So as I'm going to Florida nest week I might just have to see if I can import a Camaro...........

Peter Cavellini 9 May 2025

Nice to see a car that hasn't got a four figure horsepower and a cockpit full of screens,the images don't do it justice though.

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
land rover defender octa rt 2025 front action 46
Land Rover Defender Octa
9
Land Rover Defender Octa
Citroen eC3 2025 Review front action blur 8921
Citroen e-C3
7
Citroen e-C3
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews