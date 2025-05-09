Italian company Automobili Mignatta (AM) has unveiled the Rina, a V8-powered tribute to the nation's sports cars from the 1960s.

It is a speedster based around a carbonfibre monocoque, with curved haunches and a long bonnet headlining a design that echoes contemporary race cars from the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Maserati.

Its cockpit is devoid of any digital displays – described by AM as "superfluous" – and is designed instead to immerse the occupants in their drive. The rev counter, oil and temperature dials are placed front and centre of the driver, for example, while the speedometer is offset, placed high on a carbonfibre spine that splits the interior into two halves.

In a further hint at the car's sporting intent, each doorcard features a storage slot for a helmet, in similar fashion to the Lancia Stratos.

Under the bonnet lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8. AM has yet to confirm a supplier, but several of the unit’s specifications – four valves per cylinder, four camshafts and a 92.7mm stroke – suggest it is a derivative of the Ford Mustang’s Coyote engine.

This has been breathed on by engineering firm Italtechnica, which was previously responsible for the Kimera Evo37’s 2.1-litre four-pot engine. The changes, AM said, are focused on maximising air intake and reducing weight.

It has yet to disclose power and torque figures but said the car has a power-to-weight ratio “close to 2 [kg per bhp]” and a weight of around a tonne, suggesting an output close to 500bhp.

This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

AM said it will build around 30 examples of the Rina annually at its base in Piedmont, northern Italy. Each will be offered with extensive customisation and presumably at great cost, although the company has yet to announce a price.